Lagos PDP suspends ex-party chairman, Adewale

…they are APC moles in PDP – Aeroland

The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended a former state chairman of the party, Otunba Segun Adewale (aka Aeroland) for one month. His suspension was announced by the party’s Chairman in Alimosho Local Government Area, Solagbade Abbas.

The party in a statement yesterday said it decided to suspend Adewale following the recommendation of the Executive and Disciplinary Committee of Ward M1 in Alimosho Local Government Area.

Abbas said the suspension is with immediate effect pending the resolution of all issues concerning him before the committees.

Abbas accused Adewale of disrupting the council chairmanship/ councillorship primary elections using thugs and miscreants, which led to gun-shot and machete wounds sustained by some party members.

He said that one Mr Alaba Adeyemi sustained a gunshot wound as a result of the attack.

