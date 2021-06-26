News

Lagos PDP to appeal sack of Doherty as chairman –Ogunkelu

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

The Chairman of Lagos State Elders Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Minister of Cooperation and Integration in Africa, Dr. Bimbo Ogunkelu, has said that the party will appeal the High Court’s judgment, which sacked Deji Doherty, as the state chairman of the party.

Ogunkelu in a press statement said that the party will get a stay of execution and challenge the lower court’s judgment at the Appeal Court. “We don’t accept that judgment. How can a properly carried out congress be set aside by a court because some people are not happy? It is a miscarriage of justice and we will go to the Appeal Court. We don’t understand how the Judge came to that conclusion that is why we will appeal. “There is an advisory committee set up by the national advisory and strategy committee and there is also an elders committee that already exists in Lagos State, which was set up by the party.

I am the chairman of the elders’ committee, and we don’t understand why the two groups were lumped together, however, what happened at the court does not stop the party from uniting and working together,” he said. While stressing that the elders’ committee was solidly behind Doherty, Ogunkelu said: “The elders’ committee is not comfortable with the judgment because there was a proper congress in Lagos State where a winner emerged. “Dr Adegbola Dominic as the acting chairman was given a tenure of three months from March of last year to end by June, to act until a congress was held. He didn’t want to leave.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

China could have done more to aid world’s COVID-19 response – Top US health official

Posted on Author Reporter

  U.S. coronavirus task force response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said that the United States and other countries could have had a stronger initial response to COVID-19 if China had been more forthcoming about key features of the virus. At a panel held by the Atlantic Council, a U.S. think tank, Birx said the United […]
News

Operator invests N205bn, acquires equipment to aid cargo inspection

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Concessionaire of Apapa container terminal, APM Terminals Apapa, has invested N205 billion ($438 million) to improve port operations at the Lagos Port complex. It has also acquired seven new forklifts to facilitate Customs’ examination and improve the movement of heavy materials at the terminal. Its Chief Operating Officer, Steen Knudsen, said the new equipment, which […]
News

Court admits 6 #EndSARS Protesters to bail

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

An Abuja Magistrate’s court sitting in Wuse, yesterday, admitted to bail, six #EndSARS protesters, who were arrested in front of the National Assembly complex, Abuja on November 6. The said defendants are, Oluwatosin Adeniyi, Paul Akinwumi, Davo Chomo, Abdulsalam Zuberu, Kabiru Gasali, and Yasiru Bashir. The defendants were earlier arraigned before the court shortly after […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica