Lagos PDP to appeal sack of Doherty as chairman –Ogunkelu

The Chairman of Lagos State Elders Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Minister of Cooperation and Integration in Africa, Dr. Bimbo Ogunkelu, has said that the party will appeal the High Court’s judgment, which sacked Deji Doherty, as the state chairman of the party.

Ogunkelu in a press statement said that the party will get a stay of execution and challenge the lower court’s judgment at the Appeal Court. “We don’t accept that judgment. How can a properly carried out congress be set aside by a court because some people are not happy? It is a miscarriage of justice and we will go to the Appeal Court. We don’t understand how the Judge came to that conclusion that is why we will appeal. “There is an advisory committee set up by the national advisory and strategy committee and there is also an elders committee that already exists in Lagos State, which was set up by the party.

I am the chairman of the elders’ committee, and we don’t understand why the two groups were lumped together, however, what happened at the court does not stop the party from uniting and working together,” he said. While stressing that the elders’ committee was solidly behind Doherty, Ogunkelu said: “The elders’ committee is not comfortable with the judgment because there was a proper congress in Lagos State where a winner emerged. “Dr Adegbola Dominic as the acting chairman was given a tenure of three months from March of last year to end by June, to act until a congress was held. He didn’t want to leave.

