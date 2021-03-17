Lagos PDP: Twists and turns over Arapaja’s endorsement

As the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South- West gears up for its zonal congress, ANAYO EZUGWU examines the controversies the endorsement of former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja as national vice-chairman has generated within the Lagos State chapter of the party.

When the former deputy governor of Oyo State, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja visited the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State at the weekend, his motive was to solicit support for his national vice-chairmanship ambition in the southwest. But the visit has further divided the party in Lagos. Arapaja’s visit to Lagos has been marred in controversies with the factions in the state divided over his candidacy.

One of the factions endorsed his candidacy based on his experience as a former deputy governor and ambassador, while the other group distanced itself from the support, saying it can’t back a new entrant to occupy the position of a national vice-chairman. Although the date for the congress has not been announced, the race for the congress has pitched interests in Lagos PDP. Earlier scheduled for March 7, the postponement, perhaps, made the groups return to the drawing board and restrategised.

On one side is the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, who is backing Ambassador Arapaja for the vice-chairmanship position of the party, while on the other hand, a former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, is in support of the return of Dr. Eddy Olafeso for the same position.

To enhance its support base ahead of the congress, Arapaja, over the weekend, took his campaign train to Lagos to shove up his aspiration. He visited PDP secretariat in Ikeja where he was endorsed by members of the party in the state. Speaking on the endorsement, secretary of the party in the state, Muiz Dosumu said Arapaja has the capacity to lead the party in the zone. He promised to deliver votes of Lagos delegates to Arapaja during the zonal congress. He noted that the choice of the former deputy governor would bring the desired peace in the party.

In appreciation of his endorse-ment, Arapaja promised to end the internal crisis in Lagos PDP and win the state for the party in 2023. “Lagos is very strategic and important to us as a result, it is time to win Lagos. PDP under my watch in southwest will win all the states in the zone. I remembered in 1999 and 2003, PDP was in control of five states in the region and this is an opportunity for us to unite again and win the zone for the people,” he said.

Arapaja, who was in Lagos in the company of the party’s Zonal Caretaker Chairman, Dayo Ogungbenro; Chief Abosede Adedibu, and Hon. Dare Adeleke, among others, also visited former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Chief Olabode George, for his blessings and support. Addressing the gathering on why he is vying for the office at the Ikoyi office of former Deputy National Chairman of the party, the former Ambassador said George is a foremost leader of the party in Lagos and South-West, adding that his input into the affairs of the party cannot be quantified. “We want to build a legacy; we want PDP to win Lagos.

It will be done and it can be done. But we need to reconcile and work together. This is just the beginning and we are on a mission to sift the weed from the shaft because this has caused us much needless intraparty crisis. “You heard it that there are some APC loyalists planted in PDP and causing infraction in the party.

This can’t continue again and we will only get committed members to be the flagbearers of the party. We want to serve our people and we need to get our bearings right because PDP is the credible alternative.” On his chances ahead of the tussle for the national vice-chairmanship of the party from the zone, he said, “I don’t nurse any fear ahead of the election because I have been contesting elections and I have been winning.

You can only bring to the table what you have to offer the people. They have been there for almost four years and people will ask what they have achieved. “Even in your state, Ondo State, you worked against your party, is that a leader? You can’t hobnob with the opposition party and still call yourself a leader of the PDP. As far as I am concerned, they are not disciplined.”

He said those who are genuine and committed members of the party will be united and not those who are one leg in, one leg out, adding, “We don’t want chameleons and those who will be disparaging our leaders. If you are in PDP, be committed.” On his part, George said the decision that the post of National Vice Chairman South West should be zoned to Oyo State was taken at the meeting of the members of the Board of Trustees held in February, stating that the post of Zonal Secretary, Auditor and ex-officio was zoned to Lagos and each state was given the mandate to arrive at who occupy such position either by consensus or Congress.

He maintained that Lagos State has agreed to field Hon. Rahman Owokoniran as zonal secretary, Dr. Adegbola Dominic as auditor while Mrs. Tanwa Olokodana will go for the post of ex-official. He urged Arapaja to be guided by the party rules and constitution and he should not allow any extraneous factor to influence his decision in running the affairs of the party. George said he knew the former deputy governor as a competent and devoted chieftain, who would be willing to serve with the best of intentions and motives and would no doubt succeed if voted. He said, “Having served as the first National Vice Chairman of our zone and having graduated to the second-highest position of our party as the Deputy National Chairman, I believe I am in a position to offer you some guidance.

“When you mount the podium of leadership, let the constitution of our party be your guide like a constant northern star. Respect it. Adhere to its basic tenets and values with principled devotion. Never deviate from this ground norm. That is your steering rudder to the redemptive light.

You must be fair and just in all your undertakings. Let your decisions bear the collective input of your team. “Always allow the redeeming precedents of old to sharpen your bearing, to strengthen your vision,to give a fillip to your commitments and your mission. You must be totally resolved, stern, and immovable about the principle of non-interference of external forces in the affairs of the Southwest. Whether it is the national organ or some extraneous states, none should be allowed to intrude upon the affairs of our zone,” he said. But the embattled chairman of the party in the state, Engr. Adedeji Doherty has denied the report of Arapaja’s endorsement by the state chapter of the party.

He said it was Chief Olabode George-led group that endorsed him as the next national vice chairman southwest PDP. According to him, neither the Lagos PDP State Executive Committee nor elders of the party have endorsed any candidate for the position. In a statement by his spokesperson, Olukayode Onasanya, Doherty said: “Our attention has been drawn to statements being made by uninformed self-seeking individuals in the party concerning the visitation of Amb Arapaja, a Southwest Vice Chairmanship aspirant in the forthcoming Zonal Congress.

“The Lagos State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) under the Chairmanship of Engr Adedeji Doherty hereby categorically states that it was not officially notified, invited or made aware of the visitation of the said aspirant and hence couldn’t have endorsed him either on his own as Chairman or on behalf of State Leaders or the State Exco.

“We would like to put it on record that, the aspirant or his representatives in the state neither communicated nor discussed in any way or manner with the state executive or elders of the party about his intended visitation to Lagos. We believe that he (Arapaja) is a man or rather were a man who believes in protocol and we assume he should know the right protocols, when it comes to State Visitations.

This abnormality we believe must have been the mistake of his campaign handlers which is regrettable” Doherty also notified the National Working Committee (NWC) that Lagos PDP has not endorsed anyone. He stated that the state chapter under his leadership would never go against the constitution of the party, especially when it involves the supremacy of the party at any level. “We however like to seize this opportunity to ask the NWC to ensure a free, fair and credible election into the various offices during the upcoming Zonal Congress.

We also wish to state categorically that we do not have any personal grouse or friction with the former deputy governor as evident in our show of support to him and other returnees during the last unity rally in Ibadan. “We however, strongly believe that the former deputy governor’s advisers have run foul of the constitution and have clearly shown that they are ready to undermine the supremacy of the party in Lagos and other respective states in the southwest. Suffice to state that, other aspirants have been to Lagos State and they had all duly notified the state executive committee of their intention to visit through the Office of the State Chairman.”

As expected, Doherty insisted that the state executive committee would not support a new entrant for the position. According to him, Lagos PDP would support those who have proven themselves as passionate and loyal members of the party at this critical time.

“The Lagos State Chairman hereby calls on other executive members, delegates and leaders of the party in Lagos, Oyo, Ekiti, Ondo, Osun and Ogun states to come together in one accord to ensure that the mistake made in the past does not repeat itself.

“As a former Organising Secretary of the zone, a former financial secretary of the zone and as a former acting vice Chairman of the zone, the Lagos State Chairman would like to use this medium to call on all delegates to the Southwest congress and members of the party to rise up and put their weight behind one of our own and those who have proven to be passionate, loyal, resourceful and selfless members of the party in the Southwest with proven integrity, doggedness and righteousness.

“The caps fit no other persons than Dr Eddy Olafeso and his team who have proven themselves worthy at various points even under treacherous regimes that tried to strangulate the party during the dark days of the Former National Chairman Amadu Sheriff,” he said. Clearly, the stakes are high ahead of the party’s zonal congress, how the various interests will fair in the power game remains a pricey question that only time can answer.

