Lagos PDP upbeat as Jandor begins party’s sixth bid for govt house

Politics in Nigeria cannot be said to be the same with what obtains in other parts of the world. In this part of the world, politicking is usually the winner takes all situations that prompts political office holders to cling on to power at all costs. The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has held sway in the state for almost 24 years with some form of feeble challenge from the PDP that has tried unsuccessfully since 1999 to dislodge it (APC) from power. The political environment seems set to change with the decision of a Lagos based media guru to challenge the status quo in the state come 2023. Young and bold Mr. AbdulAzeez Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor is trying to utilize his platform, Lagos-4-Lagos Movement to turn the political apple cart in the state.

Apart from seeking change in Lagos, the group is also canvassing for the emergence of an indigene to preside over the affairs of the state. Being a major land owning ethnic nationality, the Awori had never had a shot at the Alausa office since the creation of Lagos in 1967.

Jandor is however becoming the symbol of such agitation which many believe would see him in direct conflict with the dominant figure in Lagos politics, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for the soul of the State of Excellence. As the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recently lifted embargo on electioneering across the country, Adediran has hit the ground running by drawing a timetable that would eventually see him go round all the 245 wards in the state, a move many see as rather novel and unconventional.

The tour began a few days back with the PDP campaign train berthing in Alimosho area of the state from where it moved over to Badagry Division with visits to local governments such as Badagry, Ojo and Amuwo Odofin. Also on the campaign train is the party’s Deputy Governorship Candidate, Ms Funke Akindele, a Nollywood superstar and an indigene of Ikorodu area of the state. In their visitations, one major issue of emphasis to the PDP has always been the need for a new order and thinking in the way the state is being run with a call on residents, “We must take Lagos back from them.

It is time for us to change the status quo and make Lagos the state of our dream. The people need a breath of fresh air.” While addressing teeming supporters of the party after a rousing welcome at the PDP Secretariat in Alimosho to round off his tour of the council, the governorship hopeful said his team had prepared to run a humane government with issues of welfare of the masses’ a top priority.

“You will send us prayers and not curse when we get there. We are here to run a government of the masses that everyone will be happy with and pray for.” Addressing the non-indigenes at the rally, Adediran, said that his team was prepared to create a state that would work for all the residents regardless of their ethnic background. “Lagos must work for all the residents. Lagos must work for the Igbos, the Arewa and all ethnic nationalities resident in the state,” he said. Adediran also used the opportunity to admonish voters to elect all the party’s candidates including the Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and others in the forthcoming general elections.

While in Badagry, he sought the blessings of the royal fathers just as he assured them and other residents of the area that he would bring the government nearer to them and provide them basic things of life. Speaking amid a rousing welcome at the palace of the Toyi of Badagry Kingdom, Aholu Babatunde Akran II, whom he assured that Badagry Division would not remain backward under his government.

“I want to congratulate you this time around because ever since the return of democracy no one considered Badagry Division for the governorship seat in Lagos State. That I got the PDP ticket is predestined by God,” he said. While decrying the state of the roads in the division, he maintained that the situation would be redressed if he wins the election, adding that he already has a blueprint for the development of the economic base of the division.

“We are going to have Coconut Island in Badagry just as we have Banana Island. We will construct bridges in the division,” he said. Responding on behalf of his colleagues, the Oniworo of Iworo Kingdom, Oba Oladele Kosoko said: “Only a child will not know what Badagry Division is going through. Whoever God has chosen to help our division will get there. We, as fathers, will continue to pray for you.” Speaking in Ajido, Adediran urged members of his party to commence house to house campaigns, he urged them to include their friends in the APC and let them know that it is time for the son of the soil to take over.

He said; “I am not going to be a PDP or APC Governor, I would be the Governor of all. Since they have been ruling they have not been able to complete Badagry Expressway unlike what they did in Lekki.” What was to be a successful outing was however marred by violence, when hoodlums attacked the campaign convoy on its way back at Ikoga Junction on the outskirts of Badagry. Reacting to the development in a statement to the media, the party’s State Publicity Secretary, Mr. Hakeem Amode, confirmed that the attack occurred at Ikoga junction, on the outskirts of Badagry.

“The campaign train of the PDP candidate was attacked while returning from visitation to members of the party at the Ikoga Junction area of Badagry Local Government by All Progressives Congress sponsored thugs. “The attack led to injury of several members of Jandor’s entourage and pressmen. As of the time of this press statement, one of the news reporters is in critical condition in an undisclosed hospital while those injured are being treated. “The thugs that attacked the campaign train were shouting APC while shooting guns and using dangerous weapons,” the statement read.

But in a swift response, the APC’s Spokesman, Mr. Seye Oladejo cautioned the PDP and its governorship candidate to stop heating up the polity with “blatant lies and unsubstantiated claims.” Oladejo on behalf of the APC said it abhors thuggery and any form of violence, adding that “It is important to state that the All Progressives Congress, APC, abhors thuggery and any other form of violence in the name of politics. “However, we find it repulsive that Jandor could level such grievous allegations and conveniently forget to give the names of the victims and the action taken by the battalion of security operatives who always outnumber his entourage. “This is just another level in the propaganda machinery of the PDP candidate to curry public sympathy through blatant lies and unsubstantiated claims.

“The opposition party before now had more credible and accomplished candidates who flew their flags during elections and ran a good race. It is worthy of note that neither were they so desperate nor unnecessarily heat up the polity with needless lies. One cannot but wonder what led to the descent to the lowest abyss.

“Nigerians know too well that this is the season of endless comedy of the absurd coming from the stable of the professionals,” the statement read. But this did not deter Jandor as the campaign tour continued with trips to riverine areas in Ojo Local Government on Monday and Tuesday, where he assured the residents that he would make life better for them as Governor. Speaking in Igbo Oja community, Jandor stated that he and the PDP are determined to take over Lagos from the APC, some schools of thought are insisting that the venture can never be as easy as it appears.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...