Lagos PDP urges Nigerians to keep hope alive

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has congratulated Christians on the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration, urging citizens to keep hope of better Nigeria alive. The PDP Publicity Secretary in the state, Alhaji Hakeem Amode, in the party’s Easter Message yesterday in Lagos, said the celebration was an opportunity for all to remember the love and sacrifice of Jesus Christ. According to Amode, Easter is an opportunity for reflection on the death and resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ. He said: “We wish to use this occasion to enjoined Christians to emulate Jesus Christ, who exemplified love, peace and unity. “Our nation can only achieve greatness if the adherents of the two major religions in the country; Christianity and Islam, practice what is contained in both the Bible and the Quran. “The fact that this year’s Lenten period coincided with the Holy month of Ramadan is an indication that adherents of the two religions have a lot to do together.” He urged the residents to eschew violence and disunity for the nation to move forward, adding that Nigerians should not shy away from living a life of sacrifice, which Jesus Christ did with his death. He added: “This is what we stand for as a party, we want to do all within our power to make life better for the people both at the state and at the federal levels.
