Lagos PDP: Warring factions return to the trenches

Again, the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is back to another cycle of leadership crisis. ANAYO EZUGWU reports that the party is currently in a quagmire ahead of the forthcoming July 24 local council election in the state

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State is known for unending crises. The party usually experiences crisis penultimate year to general elections, but this time, the party is enmeshed in crisis ahead of the local council elections in the state.

The affairs of the party became dramatic last week when the Lagos State High Court sacked the incumbent Engr Adedeji Doherty as the state party chairman and ruled that the former caretaker chairman of the party in the state, Adegbola Dominic is the new chairman, stating that the media doctor-turned-politician Dominic is the legitimate chairman of PDP in the state.

Delivering judgement in the suit, No: LD/3600/GCM/2019, filed by Dominic, the court agreed with the argument of the claimants that there was no vacancy in the party. In the judgement, the court presided over by Justice Oyekan Abdullahi said it considered the preliminary objection filed by the 1st-6th defendants and dismissed them for lack of merit. The court held that the 1st claimant was duly appointed to serve out the term of his predecessor who resigned.

New Telegraph reports that Dominic had challenged the special congress of the party that was held in November 2019, saying he remained the substantive chairman having succeeded the former chairman who resigned from the party. The latest development is coming weeks after the party stakeholders were reconciled by the National Reconciliation Committee chaired by former Senate president Bukola Saraki. Following the judgement, Dominic on June 28, took over the leadership of the party. He promised to ready to restore peace in the party by re-establishing the old and proper attitude of party members.

He said the party has suffered in the last 20 months as a result of maladministration. “In that period, our party has suffered severely under the sledgehammer of corruption unleashed on it by a sense of self-seeking, indecent and unmitigated bravado. In those 20 months, indiscipline, total disregard of the party’s rules and constitution have disrupted the basis of our party’s promises to the people of Lagos State,” he said.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos last Monday, Dominic said under his administration leaders, officers and representatives would be elected at free and fair congresses and primaries, as prescribed by the extant provisions of the party’s constitution.

“The present practice whereby a few people hide out in some hotel premises fortified with thugs and other social miscreants for the purpose of sharing party positions to themselves as lots which they thereafter sell,” he said. Dominic, during the conference, said he is determined to stamp out indiscipline and total disregard for the party’s rules and constitution.

He also promised to support the party’s candidates for the forthcoming council elections in the state. “As the 2023 national elections stare the nation in the face, the PDP in Lagos State must work hard to contribute its fair quota to the pool of the winning streak that will be the portion of the party nationwide. To this end, the impending local government election in Lagos State provides an ample opportunity for the party to test-run its machinery towards 2023. “The machinery includes the establishment of wards and polling booth structures in all the polling units throughout the state. It is a sure way to win many if not all the chairmanship and councillorship positions available.

Furthermore, party members who are aspiring for elective positions are directed to work to produce the councillor of their respective wards.” According to the new PDP chairman, those aspiring for party management positions should, as a matter of urgency, win the councillorship seats in their respective wards in order to qualify for the party nomination. He said the rule applies to him as a chairman of the party in the state. But a group under the aegis of Concerned PDP Lagos State Elders Forum has insisted that Doherty remains the state chairman of the party.

The group in a statement said the judgement of the Lagos State High Court was biased and misleading in all ramifications. “We wish to state that the synopsis of the judgement as stated, is absurd and it is very strange for Justice Abdulahi in her judgement to have stated that the INEC was not involved in the conduct of the elections that brought in Engr Doherty as State Chairman, when INEC who was a party to the case also witnessed and signed result sheets on the day of the election. The records are there for anyone who cares. “It is also a known fact, that a committee headed by Ben Obi was constituted in line with the dictates of the amended 2017 constitution of the party.

It is also noteworthy to state that the amended 2017 constitution and not the 2007 constitution has religiously adhered to in putting in place a “special congress” to fill not only the vacant position of the state chairman but other vacant positions at that time, these included the positions of vice-chairman (Central), State Organising Secretary, State Legal Adviser, Assistant Publicity Secretary and State Ex-Officio members from various local gov-ernments. “All these vacant positions were vied for and elections were carried out and due certifications as to winners and losers were affected.

It is noteworthy to also recall that preceding the elections; a leaders and stakeholders meeting was held at Raddison Blu Hotel. “In attendance were party stakeholders, including Dr Dominic Agboola, Dr Akintoye, Mrs Kofo Bucknor, Dr Ogunkelu, Mrs Aduke Maina, former senatorial candidates, sitting members of the House of Representatives, former House of Representatives members, former governorship candidates, former state chairmen and all LGA chairmen amongst others.” While insisting on Doherty as the state chairman, the group said at the main time, it is going to appeal the judgement.

“In view of the fact that it is a civil case, there is a provision of a 90-day window for necessary appeal procedures to be put in place by the concerned party while the applicant through the sheriff of the court also can’t execute the instructions of the said judgement.

“In the same vein, the plaintiffs or even the court sheriffs cannot execute the purported judgement. Dr Agboola Dominic should note that it is not in his capacity as one of the plaintiffs to execute a judgement of the court, as all necessary security agencies have been put on high alert. He is advised, to continue to toe the line of legal actions rather than taking the law into his hands, to avoid any unforeseen circumstances.” The Chairman of Lagos State Elders Committee of PDP and former minister of cooperation and integration in Africa, Dr Bimbo Ogunkelu also confirmed that the party will appeal the court judgment that sacked Engr Doherty.

He said the party in Lagos will get a stay of execution and challenge the lower court’s judgment at the Appeal Court. “We don’t accept that judgment. How can a properly carried out congress be set aside by a court because some people are not happy? It is a miscarriage of justice and we will go to the Appeal Court.

We don’t understand how the judge came to that conclusion; that is why we will appeal,” he said. As the parties involved in the leadership tussle continue to attack each other, the chances of the party in the forthcoming council elections in the state are gradually waning. Going by the outcome of the last local council elections in the state in 2017, the party has a long way to go with its unending internal crisis. The results showed that APC won all the 20 local government and 37 development council areas seats in the state.

Likewise, of the 369 councillorship seats, the PDP was only managed to win four seats in Agege LGA (Ward C), Itire Ikate LCDA (Ward A), Ikorodu LGA (Ward D) and Oriade LCDA (Ward A). The Accord Party (AP) also won in Agege LGA (Ward E), Ikosi Isheri LGA (Ward D) and Somolu LGA (Ward E). But Dominic has promised that his administration is determined to win as many councillorship and chairmanship seats in the elections.

“Our candidates are hereby assured of logistics and other material support within the reach of the party. We will on their behalf solicit material assistance from all possible sources including from our leaders in and out of government.

“Various election committees which are in already place and are functioning shall be encouraged and assisted to achieve success. I am informed that substantial donations towards the elections are already in possession of the erstwhile managers of the party. We shall ensure that all donations are used for the intended purposes,” he said. While allegations and counter-allegations of sabotage and working for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was rife in the PDP camp, not a few residents felt the party blew its opportunity to make a strong statement in the state’s polity, especially with the politics of 2023 already insight.

No doubt, the Lagos PDP had never been out of the crisis for once since the return of democracy in 1999. The crisis dovetailed into its performances in the elections and after every cycle of elections, the party disperses only to find its feet just before another election year.

For party members and supporters, the trend of crisis in the party after every election and starting all over again to rebuild for another election cycle is both worrisome and demoralizing for its progress. With the influx of external influences in the affairs of the party in the state, it appears increasingly difficult for the warring groups to sit at a round table and collectively settle their differences. However, it is pertinent for the elders of the party in the state to reconcile all interests and create a winning strategy. But until then, it is still “to your tents” for PDP members in Lagos.

