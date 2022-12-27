Lagos pegs initial deposit for 2023 Hajj at N2.640m

The Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board pegged the initial deposit for the 2023 holy pilgrimage in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at a sum of N2,640,000.00.

The Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Olanrewaju Elegushi, disclosed this in a statement, directed all the intending pilgrims that couldn’t perform the Y2022 holy pilgrimage but left their money with the State Government and defer their intentions for Y2023, to endeavour to pay the sum of N1,340,000.00 in addition to the initial deposit of N1.3 million paid between 2019 and 2022.

The statement stressed further that those that had already completed the N2,640,000.00 charged for last spiritual exercise but couldn’t perform the pilgrimage due to circumstances beyond their control are not affected by the statement.

According to the Commissioner, each of the intending pilgrims is expected to raise a ‘Bank Draft’ in favour of the ‘Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board’ from any of the Commercial banks in the country and submit the same to the Accounts department of the Board for further necessary action.

