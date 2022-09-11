Lagos PFN to launch 5th edition of ‘Greater Nigeria Project’

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) Lagos Chapter has said preparations were in top gear to host its National President, Bishop Wale Oke as the “Greater Nigeria Project,” fifth edition launches in the state.

Chairman PFN Lagos, Apostle Enyinnaya Okwuonu, said the project, was part of the 10-point agenda initiated by Oke, which took off in Akwa Ibom, August 10 and 11, 2021 and has gone round a few states.

He said the launch will take place on October 7, at Vineyard Christian Ministries, Osolo Way, as a one day conference themed ‘A New Dawn-Taking Responsibility for Societal Transformation’.

Okwuonu noted that the conference will have three sessions, namely: business-owners and professionals’ prayer and anointing; all ministers conference and solemn assembly, musical concert and mega rally.

Also, he made known that the conference will create a fresh orientation among Christians in the state and will provide an opportunity for church leaders, business owners and professionals to access divine resources that will enable them discover new opportunities and create sustainable Pan-Africa businesses and societies.

Going further the chairman stated: “The Lagos State Chapter of PFN in fulfilling the President’s vision has chosen to take the lead to organise distinct engagements in one day…The focus of this is in recognition of the peculiarity of Lagos and to achieve the vision of the National President at various levels.

The distinct engagements will see us receive ministry from diverse anointed and accomplished leaders led by His Eminence, Bishop Francis Wale Oke.”

Meanwhile, Okwuonu in a reaction to Sunday Telegraph’s question about critics alleging PFN’s lack of structure, said: “It is a fallacy to say the PFN is not organised and has no structure. We just recently inaugurated our Europe and South Africa branche

