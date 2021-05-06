News

Lagos places 4,000 unemployed graduates on N40,000 monthly salary

Posted on

Lagos State Government says it has placed 4,000 unemployed graduates on N40,000 monthly salary for six months. The State Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Mrs Yetunde Arobieke, made this known on Wednesday during the 2021 Ministerial Press Briefing in Commemoration of the Second Year in Office of Gov. Bababjide Sanwo-Olu. Arobieke said this was implemented through the ministry’s Graduate Internship Placement Programme (GIPP) intended to address the challenge of unemployment among unemployed graduates in Lagos State. She said the programme would last for six months; and was meant to expose interns to a particular job, profession or industry and enhance networking.

According to her, the programme would expose interns to possible niche entrepreneurial opportunities and provide opportunity for the graduates to have employability skills and exposure to today’s world of work

Our Reporters

