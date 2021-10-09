Lagos plans to engage 56,000 youths daily in sports – LSSC DG

The Director-General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Oluwatoyin Gafaar, told AJIBADE OLUSESAN that Governor Babjide Sanwo-Olu is using sports to combat crime and other social vices in the state.

Lagos hosted Aisha Buhari Invitational Tournament, what was the significance of bringing such international competition to the state?

We know for a fact that the most successful of all the Nigerian teams is the Super Falcons because they have won the African Cup of Nations nine times. One can arguably say that they are the most successful national team in the world. There is Germany winning the European and World Cups eight times, and also Argentina but no nation in the world has ever won either continental or global tournament nine times except the Super Falcons. The importance of hosting Super Falcons by the Lagos State government is the return of hope to girl-child in the country. Above all, it demonstrates the love of the state for the development of sports in general which is in line with the mission and vision of our dear governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, and the belief that our society needs to develop, going by one of the adages that say once you build a girl child you have built a nation, in the same vein, building a girl-child is very paramount in our society today, with the various social vices we have around, hoping and reshaping our children is of importance, it is just in line with his dreams, how he wants the society to look like. Mr. Governor is always ready to support anything that has to do with girl-child.

Talking about the girl-child and the love the governor has for children, was that informed the hosting of Summer Camps a few weeks ago?

Lagos should not be left behind when we talk of youth development, engagement and growth. Lagos is mini-Nigeria, which means the state has the potential to change the ideology of young ones all over Nigeria, because of that everything the Governor does is about society, youth development, and their engagement. We should not also forget that youths constitute about 60% of the Nigerian population, by the time we are able to change the orientation and mentality of 60% of the society, in the next two or three years, it might have increased to 80%, then we can begin to have a more stable society. The Summer Camp was for teenagers between the ages of 9 and 14, which is the formative stage in which idea, IQ, and exposure are being developed. By the time they cross over to the other teen years like 18 and 19, they must have fully developed, nurtured, and matured, because we need to have this interaction with our youths, we need to engage them, we need to let them see that society is going to be better off if we are connected.

Lagos was home for the Super Eagles but for several years they didn’t play any match in the state until recently, can we say the Eagles are actually back to where they belong?

We can say in the past 20 years, Lagos fans did not enjoy seeing the Eagles playing in their backyard. Thankfully, again to the governor for agreeing to it and making tremendous efforts to bring the Super Eagles back home. For 20 years, the Eagles have been homeless yet they traveled to Abuja, Uyo, Benin but they never had it this good because of the inspiration and support of the governor. They are more confident to be at home, you can see the stadium, which is the major infrastructure for sports development undergoing massive innovation from the track to dressing room to the seat to media office, before the end of the year you will see Teslim Balogun Stadium wearing a new look. Not only that, you will see additional 10 stadia across the length and breadth of Lagos developing simultaneously and because of this, we envisage our youth engagement by the time they are ready. By our statistics, 56,000 youths are going to be engaged on a daily basis.

About the 10 stadia you mentioned, are they going to be new ones or the existing ones that will be upgraded?

There are new ones; then one of the old ones that will be upgraded is the Teslim Balogun Stadium which will be wearing a new look soon. Agege is wearing a new look and also there are other ones in Ajegunle and Ijede, of course, we will not forget the brand new Mobolaji Johnson Arena, all of them are going to be put into sports and entertainment purposes as enshrined in the THEME agenda of the governor.

How has sports been able to play a key role in driving the agenda of Governor Sanwoolu’s administration?

Sports has been very fundamental in achieving the agenda, that is why you see how committed Mr. governor is to sports development in recent times. Even the investment of the governor in the sporting industry shows you that he believes in it; sports is one of the instruments to be used for the creation of enabling environment for a stable society, we are taking advantage of that.

There is no other sector of the economy that can engage the number of people sports can engage in a day. All these projects are going to be completed before the third anniversary of the governor, it shows that between now and May next year, at least 56,000 of our youths are going to be engaged daily, which other industries can do that except sports?

Sports has been very fundamental in all the societies of the world, it engages people, it provides succor, it is economically viable, we just need to change the narrative and that is why the governor is very dogged in focusing on sports and everything that has to do with youths development.

Lagos State was number one in sports but in recent years, we have seen states like Delta, Edo also overtaking when we look at what happened at the National Sports Festival, are we going to have Lagos taking up its rightful position anytime soon?

Lagos state is known as the hub of sports, not only in Nigeria but in Africa as a whole. Even Delta and Edo states that you mentioned, many times, rely on the athletes that we produced. One fundamental thing about Lagos is to always play by the rules and we will continue to do that. We may not be number one on the medals’ table but all other states know that we are number one in Nigeria. For instance, at the last Sports Festival, more than 50 percent of athletes that participated in the event are from Lagos. We will always play the big brother role but we are not stopping at that because we will also try to keep our athletes with us by providing better welfare packages for them. You will remember that the Governor rewarded handsomely athletes from Lagos who won laurels for the country and on the same day he approved the disbursement of awards to athletes that represented the state at the Edo Sports Festival; that was the fastest payout since the state has been featuring in the festival. This is one way to keep the athletes to us and they are showing more commitment now to remain with us. And how can we reward the government for its investment? We have to move from the now usual fourth, fifth position to first or at least second. We know it is going to be a gradual process and that is why we have recruited more coaches and got more equipment. We are improving the facilities too.

What is the target for the next Youth Games in Ilorin?

Our target is to increase the number of gold medals that we won last time. We always come second on the table but our initial target is to increase the number of gold medals that we are going to win in Ilorin. We won around 34 gold medals but the state that won had over 100; so, even if we are not going to get about 100, we should be able to win between 60 and 70. It is a yearly event and we know we can keep the trajectory going and more importantly, we are going to keep our position.

