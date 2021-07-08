Lagos plants 7.6m trees in 10 years

As the world continues to face the negative effect of global warming, the Lagos State government yesterday said that it has planted 7.6 million trees in the last 10 years and is targeted planting at least 50,000 trees this year. The General Manager, Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK), Mrs Adetoun Popoola, who disclosed this, saidbetween2011andnow, the government hadplanted7.6 million trees to tackle the negative impact of climate change.

Hence, the LASPARK boss said that an additional 50,000 trees would be planted this year in the state, even as she said that the agency planted 4,000 trees between January and June 2021. Shesaideffortswereon-going to intensify tree planting in the 2021TreePlantingDay, whichshe saidholdsonJuly14. Popoolasaid inthelasttwoyearsof thecurrent administration, 24,000 trees had beenplanted. According to her, the Lagos State Tree Planting Day, which was established in 2008 and further established by law as a statutory responsibility of the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency.

