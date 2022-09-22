Business

Lagos pledges commitment to implementing Ehingbeti summit resolutions

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has restated the commitment of his administration to implementing resolutions reached at the annual Ehingbeti Summit. The Governor disclosed this yesterday in his address at the maiden edition of the Private-Public Partnership, Pre-Ehingbeti Stakeholders’ Engagement, organised by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) in collaboration with the Lagos State Economic Summit Group. The theme of this year’s edition of the summit is, “Building a Sustainable Future for a Greater Lagos.”

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented at the event by the Deputy Governor of the State, Obafemi Hamzat, disclosed that the engagement forum was organized to sensitize key stakeholders on this year’s Summit and also seek their input on the proposed 30 years Lagos Development Plan, “ which will be formally presented at the Summit for deliberation and final adoption for implementation.” He attributed the key infrastructure in Lagos today, as well as some of the pioneering initiatives for which the State is famous for, to the quality of resolutions at previous Ehingbeti summits.

According to the Governor, “the Ehingbeti Summit, which is private sector driven, has, to a very large extent, achieved its purpose through the meticulous and faithful adoption and implementation of innovative ideas and suggestions that have emanated from robust discussions and brainstorming sessions led by highly knowledgeable and experienced personalities both from Nigeria and overseas.”

He further stated: “We have remained committed to taking appropriate lessons from this Summit through implementation of its resolutions, this edition will not be an exception. It is important to mention that past Summits gave birth to initiatives such as the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund which have continued to support young people with innovative ideas, to start and grow their businesses; the Lagos State Security Trust Fund through which security agencies are being assisted to be more effective in securing lives and property; design and construction/ reconstruction of key road infrastructure with special consideration for the provision of pedestrian walkways.

The list is not exhaustive as no sector of the State economy has not been positively impacted.” In his welcome remarks, the President/Chairman of Council of the CIBN, Dr. Ken Opara, said that the event was a platform for engagement between the Lagos State Government and members of the banking and finance community who are critical stakeholders in the “Greater Lagos” agenda.

 

