Lagos police arraign 60 suspects over anti-cultism law

The Lagos State Police Command yesterday arraigned 60 suspected cultists before the Chief Magistrate Court, Yaba. The suspects who arrested at various points and communities in the state were arraigned before Chief Magistrate Adeola Adedayo with the new Lagos State Anti-Cultism Law, 2021.

They were arraigned on 13 count charge including conspiracy, murder, cultism, unlawful possession of firearms and breach of public peace under the new Lagos State Anti Cultism Law, 2021 and Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015. This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

The PPRO said: “The Commissioner of Police had coordinated some raids and operations around the state, especially, in the Ikorodu Division of Lagos State to go after cultists and hoodlums who have been terrorising the entire state and bring them to book. “The police boss confirmed that the new law is a blessing and catalyst to eradicate cultism across the length and breadth of the state as the law caters for many loopholes in the previous laws pertaining to cult-related matters in the state.

