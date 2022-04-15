Metro & Crime

Lagos: Police arrest 32 suspects for various offences in one month

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

…recover arms, ammunition, others

The Lagos State Police Command said it has arrested 32 persons in the last one month for various offences, including armedrobbery, defilement, murder, cultism, vandalism, kidnapping and others. The spokesman for the command, SPBenjaminHundeyinannounced the arrest while parading thesuspectsandexhibitsrecovered at the state Police headquarters, Ikeja, yesterday. Hundeyin said that the suspects were arrested at different places in the state, stressing that the command was on the trail of some suspects now at large, who participatedinsomeof thecrimes. Adding that within the period, 11 arms , 19 live ammunition, two cars, 16 inverted batteries, six modules cables, three ATM cards, four Sim cards and four phones were recovered from the suspects “The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Abiodun Alabi uses thismediumtoassureLagosiansthat the security of lives and property of residentsof Lagoswillcontinuetobe atthetopof hispolicing visionforthe state,” he said.

Hundeyin also appealed to residents of Lagos to always report their case to the nearest police station, instead of calling him, the spokesman for the command for action. He said that there is nothing wrong in reporting crime cases to him, especially, emergency cases, stressing that a case of assault, stealing and others should be reported to the police station close to them.

 

