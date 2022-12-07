Lagos Police arrest, detain trigger-happy officer over murder of a man at Ajah

…as man stabs wife to death over water

Police in Lagos State have arrested one of their officers who featured in a video that went viral recently in which he allegedly shot dead a young man at the Ajah area of the state.

The young man, identified as Gafaru Buraimoh of Happy Land Estate, Ajah, went to buy petrol when he was gunned down by an Inspector of Police attached to Ajah police Division. It was learnt that the unfortunate incident occurred on Tuesday, December 6.

In a statement Wednesday, the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin said the officer behind the shooting was immediately arrested, disarmed and has been detained, while a full-scale investigation has commenced.

Hundeyin noted that the Lagos State Police Command, through the Area Commander, Elemoro and Divisional Police Officer, Ajah had since notified and established contact with the family of the deceased

The Command, while commiserating with Buraimoh’s family over the avoidable and most unfortunate incident, has given assurances that it has already commenced investigation into the immediate and remote circumstances leading to the shooting and equally ensured that justice will be served.

In similar development, a 49-year-old man, Lawrence Itape has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his wife, Rebecca Itape, 47, to death at their home in Seaside estate, Badore in Ajah on Monday.

The police spokesman said preliminary investigations showed that the couple had a disagreement over water. The argument degenerated into a fight and in the process, Lawrence allegedly used a kitchen knife to stab his wife on the neck.

