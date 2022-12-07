Metro & Crime

Lagos Police arrest, detain trigger-happy officer over murder of a man at Ajah

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

…as man stabs wife to death over water

Police in Lagos State have arrested one of their officers who featured in a video that went viral recently in which he allegedly shot dead a young man at the Ajah area of the state.

The young man, identified as Gafaru Buraimoh of Happy Land Estate, Ajah, went to buy petrol when he was gunned down by an Inspector of Police attached to Ajah police Division. It was learnt that the unfortunate incident occurred on Tuesday, December 6.

In a statement Wednesday, the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin said the officer behind the shooting was immediately arrested, disarmed and has been detained, while a full-scale investigation has commenced.

Hundeyin noted that the Lagos State Police Command, through the Area Commander, Elemoro and Divisional Police Officer, Ajah had since notified and established contact with the family of the deceased

The Command, while commiserating with Buraimoh’s family over the avoidable and most unfortunate incident, has given assurances that it has already commenced investigation into the immediate and remote circumstances leading to the shooting and equally ensured that justice will be served.

In similar development, a 49-year-old man, Lawrence Itape has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his wife, Rebecca Itape, 47, to death at their home in Seaside estate, Badore in Ajah on Monday.

The police spokesman said preliminary investigations showed that the couple had a disagreement over water. The argument degenerated into a fight and in the process, Lawrence allegedly used a kitchen knife to stab his wife on the neck.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ogun: Customs impound police van conveying smuggled rice

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun 1 Area Command, have impounded a suspected police van allegedly used to convey bags of smuggled foreign rice in Ogun State. The Controller, Bamidele Makinde, disclosed this Tuesday while briefing journalists in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.   According to him, the Hillux van, with police number plate, PF […]
Metro & Crime

FG flags off  774,000 jobs in Kogi

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir, Lokoja

The 774, 000 jobs approved by the Federal Government about 15 month’s ago, was on Saturday flagged-off in Kogi State by the Hon. Minister of state, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr  Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, with the 21, 000 unskilled participants for the Extended Special Public Works (SPWP), selected from the 21 local government areas of the […]
Metro & Crime

Ebonyi: School accused of cultism apologizes to Umahi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya,

Teachers and students of Kingdom Model Secondary School, Idembia in Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, have rendered an unreserved apology to Governor Dave Umahi, for dragging his name into the closure of the school for alleged cultism. In a letter of apology, signed by the Proprietor, Friday Agbom, the Principal, Nwafor Uchenna; […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica