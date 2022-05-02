Lagos: Police arrest driver, recover drugs worth N3m

Detectives attached to the Lagos State Police Command have intercepted a commercial bus loaded with 10 bags of substance suspected to be Indian hemp at Surulere Area of the state.

The Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin in a statement yesterday said the drugs, packed in 10 sacks, were being conveyed in a commercial bus with registration number LND 995 XT from Iddo heading to Mushin.

Hundeyin said luck ran out of the suspects when vigilant Rapid Response Squad (RRS), operatives who were on routine patrol stopped the bus at about 4am on April 29, 2022 at Stadium Bus Stop, Surulere. While the two occupants of the vehicle escaped, the driver, Amodu Agbaje, was not lucky as he was apprehended.

The arrested driver claimed he was offered Twenty-Five Thousand Naira to convey the drugs with street value of Three Million Naira to the owner at Mushin.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, has directed the Commander RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, to transfer the suspect and the exhibits to the Command Headquarters for further investigations.

