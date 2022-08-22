Metro & Crime

Lagos: Police arrest man for vandalising telecom mast, recover 12 batteries

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

A 35-years-old man, Emmanuel Aaron, has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly vandalising telecommunication mast in the Meiran area of the state.

 

The suspect was arrested by operatives of Meiran division on Wednesday, August 17, at about 3:05 am in response to a distress call about the  presence of vandals at the mast site, and was found with twelve solar batteries already loaded in their operational bus, a Ford with registration number FKJ 519 YF.

 

In a statement yesterday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin said his accomplices took to their heels upon sighting the police.

 

“The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, commends residents of the state for always promptly alerting the authorities to suspicious persons, assuring them that the Command would not relent in its resolve to continually make the state safe for everyone.”

 

Meanwhile, investigation is ongoing to arrest the fleeing conspirators, while the suspect would be arraigned at the conclusion of investigations.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: Bullet shatters 11-year-old boy’s genitals

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Benin

…mum seeks N50m compensation   A 61-year-old woman, Stella Omoigui, yesterday asked the Edo State Judicial Panel of Inquiry for Victims of SARS and related abuses to award her a N50 million compensation.   The compensation, Omoigui said, was for her 11-year-old son, Master Osasu Omoigui, who was hit by a stray bullet on his […]
Metro & Crime

Shiites: Six feared dead, scores injured in Zaria

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, Kaduna

At least six members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) are said to have been killed during the procession to mark this year’s Ashura Day in Zaria, Kaduna State. An unspecified number of the Islamic sect, also known as Shiites, were also said to have been injured during the procession. The leader of the […]
Metro & Crime

A’Ibom: Cultists spurn amnesty, kill 61-year-old man

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Uyo

Suspected cultists terrorising Inen community in OrukAnam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State have killed another person, identified as Gilbert Adaiden.   This came shortly after the state Chief Judge (CJ), Justice Godwin Abraham, offered amnesty to the rival cult groups in the area. Gilbert, 61, was killed the day the CJ visited the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica