Lagos: Police arrest man for vandalising telecom mast, recover 12 batteries

A 35-years-old man, Emmanuel Aaron, has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly vandalising telecommunication mast in the Meiran area of the state.

The suspect was arrested by operatives of Meiran division on Wednesday, August 17, at about 3:05 am in response to a distress call about the presence of vandals at the mast site, and was found with twelve solar batteries already loaded in their operational bus, a Ford with registration number FKJ 519 YF.

In a statement yesterday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin said his accomplices took to their heels upon sighting the police.

“The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, commends residents of the state for always promptly alerting the authorities to suspicious persons, assuring them that the Command would not relent in its resolve to continually make the state safe for everyone.”

Meanwhile, investigation is ongoing to arrest the fleeing conspirators, while the suspect would be arraigned at the conclusion of investigations.

