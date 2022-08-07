Lagos: Police arrest man who lures women to hotels to steal their valuables 

Taiwo Jimoh

A 34-year-old man, Ifeanyi Ezenagu has been arrested for allegedly robbing six women of their belongings in the Surulere area of the state.

It was learnt that the suspect, who has no fixed address, lured women to different hotels where he drugged and robbed them of their valuables was arrested by operatives of the Surulere Poliice Division.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin in a statement said the suspect had robbed the women of their valuables including phones, one wristwatch and one gold necklace, with a total value of N2,368,000, after he lured them to a hotel, where he laced their drinks, resulting in their falling into a deep slumber.

Hundeyin said during preliminary investigation it was revealed that the suspect had robbed over 30 women since he ventured into this crime. He, however, said the stolen items had all been recovered before Ezenagu could dispose of them, while investigation is on to apprehend the receivers of the stolen items

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, has assured all residents of Lagos that the command will continue to work towards the decimation of crime and criminality in the state. He equally enjoined Nigerians to be vigilant and report any suspicious happenings to security agencies.

