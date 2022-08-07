Metro & Crime

Lagos: Police arrest man who lures women to hotels to steal their valuables 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Taiwo Jimoh

A 34-year-old man, Ifeanyi Ezenagu has been arrested for allegedly robbing six women of their belongings in the Surulere area of the state.

It was learnt that the suspect, who has no fixed address, lured women to different hotels where he drugged and robbed them of their valuables was arrested by operatives of the Surulere Poliice Division.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin in a statement said the suspect had robbed the women of their valuables including phones, one wristwatch and one gold necklace, with a total value of N2,368,000, after he lured them to a hotel, where he laced their drinks, resulting in their falling into a deep slumber.

Hundeyin said during preliminary investigation it was revealed that the suspect had robbed over 30 women since he ventured into this crime. He, however, said the stolen items had all been recovered before Ezenagu could dispose of them, while investigation is on to apprehend the receivers of the stolen items

Meanwhile, the  Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, has assured all residents of Lagos that the command will continue to work towards the decimation of crime and criminality in the state. He equally enjoined Nigerians to be vigilant and report any suspicious happenings to security agencies.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Trust TV: Sanwo-Olu urges FG to respect press freedom

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

…NGE asks NBC to withdraw sanctions on media houses Following the sanction levelled against Trust TV, MultiChoice and British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has advised the Federal Government to respect press freedom. Speaking at the workshop organised by the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) […]
Metro & Crime

Again, herdsmen invade Ortom’s village, kill five farmers

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

Some armed suspected Fulani militants on Tuesday night invaded Governor Samuel Ortom’s village in Nzorov and killed five peasant farmers. The attack and killings came less than 48 hours after unidentified gunmen on Monday invaded the Okokolo settlement in Apopogolo community in Ado Local Governmemt Area of the state and killed three children and their […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos begins Smart Housing policy

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State Government has urged the contractors handling various ongoing housing projects in the state to embrace the right technology that will reduce energy usage by future home owners. The state’s Commissioner for Housing, Hon Moruf Akinderu – Fatai disclosed this during an unscheduled inspection visit to the Joint Ventures schemes at Abraham Adesanya […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica