Lagos: Police arrest suppliers of Army uniforms to criminals

Detectives attached to the Lagos State Police Command have arrested one Nurudeen Agboola, who was alleged to be supplying uniforms to those who are impersonating the Nigeria Army in the state. The suspect was arrested after one Oluwatosin Gabriel, who was impersonating the Nigeria Army was arrested for supplying army uniforms to fake soldiers in Lagos and other parts of the country.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin said in a statement that some of the items recovered from the suspects included four pairs of military camouflage uniform, nine live cartridges, military identity cards, police accoutrements and charms. The spokesperson however said that investigation was ongoing to establish the extent of their criminality, while the suspects would be arraigned at the conclusion of investigation.

 

