Lagos: Police arrest suppliers of army uniforms to criminals

Detectives attached to the Lagos State Police Command have arrested one Nurudeen Agboola who was allegedly supplying military uniforms to those who are impersonating the soldiers in the state.

The suspect was arrested after one Oluwatosin Gabriel who was impersonating soldiers was arrested for supplying army uniforms to fake soldiers in Lagos and other parts of the country.

In a statement Friday by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin said some of the items recovered from the suspects include four pairs of military camouflage uniforms, nine live cartridges, military identity cards, police accessories and charms.

The spokesperson, however, said investigation was ongoing to establish the extent of their criminality; while the suspects would be arraigned at the conclusion of investigation.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, commended the detectives for a job well done, and charged the officers and men of the Command to redouble efforts towards sustaining the safety and security existing in the state.

