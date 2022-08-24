Lagos: Police arrest suspected cultists for hacking rival to death in restaurant

Detectives attached to the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a suspected cultist who was captured on close circuit footage hacking and shooting a rival cult member to death at a restaurant at the Alapere area of the state. The 22-year-old suspected no- torious cultist, Jamiu Rasheed, was arrested after the video went viral when he was killing his rival, one Akinola Ayegbusi.

In statement yesterday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said during preliminary investigation it was revealed that Rasheed had been a member of Klansman Confraternity since 2017 and had participated in the killing of two other rival cultists since he joined them.

Investigation into the crime also led to the arrest of the armourer of the group, one Sheriff Module, (26), who was found with two locally made pistols; and one other member of the cult group, one Emmanuel Samson. Module who was also part of the killing, confessed that they killed Ayegbusi to avenge the death of their leader who was killed by Eiye Confraternity group on November 23, 2021.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, once again called on parents/guardians as well as traditional/religious/ political leaders to prevail on their children/wards and the teeming youth population to stay away from cultism and other social vices.

The Police spokesperson however said efforts are ongoing to arrest other fleeing cultists while the suspects would be arraigned at the conclusion of investigation.

