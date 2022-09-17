Lagos: Police arrest thief vandalising Dangote Refinery

Police in Lagos havearrested a suspected member of a gang of vandals stealing equipment at Dangote Refinery at Ibeju Lekki area of the state. It was learnt that the armed gang was smashed about 6.30pm on Wednesday by the commands detectives, who acted on information. In a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said after receiving the information, the detectives went after the hoodlums who vandalised cables and stole irons at Dangote Refinery, using canoe to ferry the stolen items to Epe and its environs.

He said the suspects were allegedly sighted at Emun Village behind Lekki Free Zone where they were pursued as they ran in different directions and one of them was nabbed by the policemen. The arrested vandal was identified as 39-year-old Ayo Babalola of Nuforija, in Epe. Hundeyin listed weapon and items recovered from the suspect as one locally- made long single-barrel gun, one live cartridge, Mercury, CPRO Flying Boat Engine and the sum of N48, 500. “The suspect was brought to the station and preliminary investigation is ongoing.”

