Lagos Police create more flash points to fight crime

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has created more pin point at Ile Zik, Opebi, Monkey Bridge, Odo- Iya Alaro and other places aimed at reducing crime and criminalities in the state. Odumosu also ordered Divisional Police Officers (DPO), Area Commanders and Head of Tactical Commands to carry out aggressive raid on black spots across the state.

The police boss disclosed this during a strategic meeting with his Management Team, Area Commanders, DPOs, Head of departments and other tactical commanders to review security situation in the state at command headquarters, Ikeja.

The Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu in a statement yesterday said the meeting was part of concerted, deliberate efforts to sustain the existing peace and tranquillity currently being enjoyed in the state.

Addressing the officers, Odumosu charged them to always carry out diligent investigation and prosecution of criminal cases and be more proactive by constantly carrying out intelligence-driven and aggressive raid of identified black spots with a view to smoking out criminals from their hideouts.

While appreciating the officers for their untiring commitment towards maintaining law and order, he reiterated his commitment to providing robust security for the people of the state, adding that while crime had reduced drastically in the state, there was need for officers and men to continue to be ahead of criminals and other hoodlums who often make lives unbearable for law abiding citizens.

He also frowned at reckless attitude of motorists and motorcyclists who persistently violate traffic rules and regulations, vowing to instil discipline by arresting offenders in special and continuous operations that would commence in earnest on Wednesday August 11, warning such traffic violators irrespective of their personality to desist

Like this: Like Loading...