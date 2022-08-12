Metro & Crime

Lagos: Police intercept 21 parcels Indian Hemp

Posted on

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have intercepted a 21 parcels of substances suspected to be Indian Hemp at Aguda Area of the state.

One Kalu Orji, 32, was arrested by operatives attached to Area G Command, when the illicit drugs were being conveyed and concealed in a Sienna bus with registration number BEN 883 LW.

In a statement Friday, the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin said luck ran out for the suspect when vigilant policemen attached to Area G Command on a stop-and-search operation, stopped the vehicle at Aguda near Excellence Hotel, Ogba.

The spokesperson, however, said the Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, has directed that the suspect and exhibit be transferred to the Command headquarters for further investigation.

 

Our Reporters

