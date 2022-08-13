Lagos: Police intercept 21 parcels of Indian

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have intercepted 21 parcels of substances suspected to be Indian hemp at Aguda Area of the state. This is as 32-year-old Kalu Orji was arrested by policemen attached to Area G Command, with the illicit drugs being conveyed and concealed in the bonnet of a Sienna bus with registration number BEN 883 LW.

In a statement yesterday, the Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said luck ran out of the suspect when vigilant policemen attached to Area G command on stop-and-search, stopped the vehicle on Friday at Aguda near Excellence Hotel, Ogba.

The spokesperson, however, said, the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, has directed that the suspect and exhibit be transferred to the Command headquarters for further investigation. Meanwhile, the CP equally reassures the general public of adequate security of lives and property and a sustainable fight against the menace of drug misuse and abuse in the State.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...