News

Lagos: Police intercept 21 parcels of Indian

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have intercepted 21 parcels of substances suspected to be Indian hemp at Aguda Area of the state. This is as 32-year-old Kalu Orji was arrested by policemen attached to Area G Command, with the illicit drugs being conveyed and concealed in the bonnet of a Sienna bus with registration number BEN 883 LW.

In a statement yesterday, the Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said luck ran out of the suspect when vigilant policemen attached to Area G command on stop-and-search, stopped the vehicle on Friday at Aguda near Excellence Hotel, Ogba.

The spokesperson, however, said, the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, has directed that the suspect and exhibit be transferred to the Command headquarters for further investigation. Meanwhile, the CP equally reassures the general public of adequate security of lives and property and a sustainable fight against the menace of drug misuse and abuse in the State.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Yoruba Nation: Sunday Igboho’s lawyer, Olajengbesi resigns

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

One of the lawyers representing Yoruba Nation self-determination campaigner, Mr. Sunday Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho), Mr. Pelumi Olajengbesi, yesterday resigned his appointment. Igboho has been in detention in Benin Republic since his arrest around 8pm on July 19, 2021 at the Cadjèhoun Airport in Cotonou.   He was earlier declared wanted by the secret police […]
News

Buhari resuscitates NALDA to engage youths in mechanised farming

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…targets creation of 774,000 jobs annually President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday ordered the resuscitation of the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) and the retrieval of all the agency’s abandoned farm estates in order to engage the youth in modern farming methods. With the resuscitation of the agency, which had been abandoned in the last twenty […]
News

Group announces rally in support of President Buhari, Nigeria’s unity

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Rebirth Movement (NRM) has announced a mega rally to show solidarity with President Muhammadu Buhari and the unity of Nigeria.  The group, in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Usman Abubakar, on Monday, said the rally is scheduled for Tuesday, December 1 at the Unity Fountain, Abuja.  According to Abubakar, the march […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica