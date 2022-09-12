Lagos: Police kill 13 robbery suspects, arrest 35 others in 3 months

….CP To Public: Don’t bribe police

The Police in Lagos State, yesterday said that no fewer than 35 suspected armed robbers were arrested between June and August, 2022.

The command’s spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who disclosed this in an interview with journalists, said that 13 other suspected armed robbers were killed in different parts of the state during encounterswiththepolicewithintheperiod.

He said while 37 robbery operations were foiled in different parts of the state, 32 different arms and 78 ammunition were recovered from suspects and abandoned vehicles during same period.

The spokesman said that no kidnapcasewasrecordedwithintheperiod, but 15 suspected cultists were arrested. Hundeyin said that six vehicles were recovered and some of thecarswerehandedbacktotheir owners after proof of ownership. He noted that police officers under the command had three attacks from members of the public during same period, saying the attackers have since been charged to court. “Twenty two murder cases recordedinJune, 20in Julyandeightin August. We had three cult incidents recordedinJune, oneinJulyandone in August. We recorded four suicide cases in June, three in July and one in August.” Meanwhile, theCommissionerof Police, (CP) Abiodun Alabi has advisedmembersof thepublictoresist any demand for bribe by any police personnelirrespectiveof theofficers’ rankinthedischargeof their duties. Alabi gavetheadviceonSaturday during his interactive session with crimereporters, warning thatunder nocircumstanceshouldanycivilian offermoneytopoliceeithertosecure bail or facilitate the performance of an officer’s responsibility.

