Lagos: Police lead armed hoodlums to forcefully take over land without court order

Armed hoodlums suspected to be land grabbers, at the weekend, invaded the Okun Ajah area of Lagos State, shooting sporadically in a bid to forcefully take over a large portion of land in the community.

The hoodlums, who were led by one Saheed Olukosi and assisted by armed policemen, caused serious panic in the Lagos community as they brandished assorted charms and amulets.

After the shooting incident, which reportedly lasted for over one hour, the hoodlums eventually erected signposts indicating that they had taken over the large expanse of land in the community.

The hoodlums also inscribed “Possession taken today, July 30, 2021” on the walls of the buildings on the land without citing any suit number from any court to back the possession order. Counsel to Winhomes Global Services Limited, one of the owners of the land, Bolanle Olagbani, said, “I am surprised at the whole thing .

There is no ongoing case on the land. There is also no suit number on the signposts and notices that they erected on the land.

The counsel has, therefore, sent a petition to the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State, Moyosore Onigbanjo, on what he described as “land grabbing, threat to life, conduct likely to cause breach of public peace and breakdown of law and order.”

