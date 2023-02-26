News Top Stories

Lagos Police may prosecute MC Oluomo

If found culpable of voter intimidation, the Lagos Command of the Nigeria Police will prosecute the Chairman of the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Management Agency, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as “MC Oluomo”.
This was disclosed by the Commands Police Public  Relations Officer (PPRO), in his response to a viral video in which the LASPARK boss was seen threatening voters to leave the polling centre or be ready to vote for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
SP Benjamin Hundeyin condemned the act and said an investigation will be launched to ascertain the veracity of the video clip.
He said: “While the video will be investigated to know if it’s an old, recycled one or not, it should be noted that this is criminal and totally against the Electoral Act, 2022
“Violators will be prosecuted.”
In a similar development, responding to another clip where an unidentified man was seen telling intending voters at a polling unit to either wait and vote for the APC or go back to their houses.
The man said, “if you are not  going to vote for Tinubu, go home”, he was seen warning an astounded group of elderly men who had waited for hours before the arrival of electoral officials.
However, the Lagos PPRO also responded by denouncing the act and promising to start investigations into the cases.
“This is criminal and against the Electoral Act, 2022, investigations will be launched into it soon,” he said.

