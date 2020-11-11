Metro & Crime

Lagos: Police nab 18 suspected cultists, recover guns

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Police have arrested 18 suspected cultists at the Ikorodu and Mushin areas of Lagos State. The suspects include Opeyemi Oderinde (19), Otubu Samson (17), Otako Jeremiah (16), Kayode Agoro (17), Agbelusi Sunday (20), Kazeem Ishola (20), Olasojo Gbolahan (18), Ayodele Olasunkanmi (18), and Segun James (21). Policemen attached to Mushin Division also arrested some members of Omo Kesari Confraternity, who went on the rampage at Moroluke/Wey Street, Mushin on November 8, about 10pm.

The suspects are Daniel Adome (18), Popoola Michael (20), Kayode Thomson (18) and Taiwo Okiki (18). The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement yesterday, said the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, had vowed to rid the state of cultists and hoodlums bent on fomenting trouble and threatening the peace and security of the state. Adejobi said Odumosu recently gave the marching order to the Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Heads of Department that miscreants, cultists and hoodlums disturbing the state should be sniffed out of their hideouts, arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

According to him, cultism precedes and precipitates other heinous crimes and social vices, hence must be tackled headlong. “The CP has concluded plans to work hand in hand with the state Ministry of Justice to secure speedy trial of the suspects as the command’s ‘Operation Say No to Cultism’ continues. “He, however, recognises and appreciates the roles being played by community members in making the operations successful,” the PPRO said.

Some of the items recovered from the suspects include locally-made guns, live cartridges, axes, cutlasses, charms and some other offensive weapons. Adejobi, however, said that the suspects would be charged to court after investigation.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Be ruthless with bandits, Masari tells security operatives

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani,

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari has reiterated his charge on the security agencies to be ruthless with bandits terrorizing the state and neighbouring Kaduna and Zamfara states in an orgy of kidnapping for ransom, rape, arson and cattle rustling. Masari spoke on Wednesday when heads of security agencies in the state brought two repentant […]
Metro & Crime

Viral video: Police investigate sexual harassment of female suspect

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has commenced an investigation into a video trending on social media showing a policeman interrogating a female suspect and asking her inappropriate questions of a sexual nature. According to a series of tweets on Wednesday, the Inspector General of Police ordered discreet investigations into the circumstances surrounding the dehumanizing treatment […]
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: Immortalize, compensate shooting victims, group tells Buhari

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju, Ado -Ekiti

As Nigerians mourn the alleged killing of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki area of Lagos State, a group under the banner of Nigerian Youth Union (NYU), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack all the Service Chiefs and reform the Nigerian Police Force for him to regain the trust and respect of Nigerians.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: