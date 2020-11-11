Lagos: Police nab 18 suspected cultists, recover guns

Police have arrested 18 suspected cultists at the Ikorodu and Mushin areas of Lagos State. The suspects include Opeyemi Oderinde (19), Otubu Samson (17), Otako Jeremiah (16), Kayode Agoro (17), Agbelusi Sunday (20), Kazeem Ishola (20), Olasojo Gbolahan (18), Ayodele Olasunkanmi (18), and Segun James (21). Policemen attached to Mushin Division also arrested some members of Omo Kesari Confraternity, who went on the rampage at Moroluke/Wey Street, Mushin on November 8, about 10pm.

The suspects are Daniel Adome (18), Popoola Michael (20), Kayode Thomson (18) and Taiwo Okiki (18). The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement yesterday, said the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, had vowed to rid the state of cultists and hoodlums bent on fomenting trouble and threatening the peace and security of the state. Adejobi said Odumosu recently gave the marching order to the Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Heads of Department that miscreants, cultists and hoodlums disturbing the state should be sniffed out of their hideouts, arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

According to him, cultism precedes and precipitates other heinous crimes and social vices, hence must be tackled headlong. “The CP has concluded plans to work hand in hand with the state Ministry of Justice to secure speedy trial of the suspects as the command’s ‘Operation Say No to Cultism’ continues. “He, however, recognises and appreciates the roles being played by community members in making the operations successful,” the PPRO said.

Some of the items recovered from the suspects include locally-made guns, live cartridges, axes, cutlasses, charms and some other offensive weapons. Adejobi, however, said that the suspects would be charged to court after investigation.

