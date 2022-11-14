Metro & Crime

Lagos: Police nab man over N30m cyber fraud

Posted on

Detectives attached to Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU), Lagos, have arrested a member of a cyber cum advance fee fraud syndicate over alleged involvement in the hacking of a bank account in which the sum of N30 million was defrauded.

The notorious cyber crime suspect, identified as Diemo Dino- Large, is said to be the Managing Director of Dino-Large Limited. The suspect was alleged to have received the sum of N2 million from the fraud money through his account, necessitating his arrest by the police operatives.

Confirming the arrest of the suspect, the PSFU spokesman, SP Eyitayo Johnson said the Federal High Court, Lagos has granted the prayers of the Unit for the reversal of the remaining twentyeight million naira being part of the thirty million naira.

He said: ” On November 2, the Federal High Court, Lagos; granted the prayers of an Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP Daniel Apochi, of PSFU for the reversal of twenty-eight million naira (N28,000,000.00) being part of thirty million naira transferred to the Account Number 1013160804 (Account Name: Diemo Dinolarge Onokpite).

”The account holder is the Managing Director of Dino-Large Limited and member of a Cyber/ Advance Fee Fraud syndicate who hacked into the computers of a new-generation deposit money bank and successfully harvested customers’ data.

 

”The harvested information was used to generate cloned emails through which fake instruction for the transfer of twenty million naira to the account of Diemo Dinolarg was given.”

The operatives of the Unit, while utilising its existing synergy with the victims’ and suspects’ Banks; swiftly placed Post- No-Debit (PND) on the account while the Federal High Court was approached to reverse the money.

 

”The sum of two million naira had been dissipated before the PND was emplaced while the remaining twenty-eight million naira was recovered by the Order of the Court. Diemo Dinolarge who acts as “Picker” for the syndicate was tracked and arrested as investigation continues to arrest other members of his syndicate is ongoing.”

 

