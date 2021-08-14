Lagos: Police nab suspected robber, recover guns, live ammunition 

The police have arrested a suspected armed robber who had two locally made guns and live ammunition at the Iba area of Lagos State.

The suspect, identified as Sunday Akpan, 24, was arrested by a police patrol team attached to the Iba Police Division at about 5:30pm on Friday, August 13.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu in a statement Saturday said efforts of the Lagos State Police Command to rid the state of criminal elements through constant proactive and visibility policing yielded yet another result recently when the armed robbery suspect was arrested with two locally-made pistols and five live cartridges concealed in a bag.

Ajisebutu said the suspect was arrested in Iba area of the state by eagle-eyed anti-crime patrol team of the Iba Police Division.

He said: “The suspect belongs to a notorious dare-devil armed robbery gang suspected to be responsible for the spate of traffic robbery and sundry criminal activities in Festac, Mile 2, Ojo, Alaba, and Iba areas of the state.

“He was travelling in a commercial bus apparently to join other members of the gang for an operation when he was apprehended. Sensing that the game was up, the suspect on seeing the police team which had stopped the vehicle for a routine check, jumped down and took to his heels. He, was, however, arrested by the policemen after a hot chase while the two arms and the ammunition were recovered from him.”

