Metro & Crime

Lagos: Police nab suspected robber, recover guns, live ammunition 

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comments Off on Lagos: Police nab suspected robber, recover guns, live ammunition 

The police have arrested a suspected armed robber who had two locally made guns and live ammunition at the Iba area of Lagos State.
The suspect, identified as Sunday Akpan, 24, was arrested by a police patrol team attached to the Iba Police Division at about 5:30pm on Friday, August 13.
The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu in a statement Saturday said efforts of the Lagos State Police Command to rid the state of criminal elements through constant proactive and visibility policing yielded yet another result recently when the armed robbery suspect was arrested with two locally-made pistols and five live cartridges concealed in a bag.
Ajisebutu said the suspect was arrested in Iba area of the state by eagle-eyed anti-crime patrol team of the Iba Police Division.
He said: “The suspect  belongs to a notorious dare-devil armed robbery gang suspected to be responsible for the spate of traffic robbery and sundry criminal activities in Festac, Mile 2, Ojo, Alaba, and Iba areas of the state.
“He was travelling in a commercial bus apparently to join other members of the gang for an operation when he was apprehended. Sensing that the game was up, the suspect on seeing the police team which had stopped the vehicle for a routine  check, jumped down and took to his heels. He, was, however, arrested by the policemen after a hot chase while the two arms and the ammunition were recovered from him.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Diri signs Bayelsa’s anti-open grazing law

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Bayelsa State government has enacted a law prohibiting open grazing as armed herders would from now be arrested. The Livestock Breeding, Rearing and Marketing Regulation Law 2021 was signed into law by Governor Douye Diri on Monday at the Executive Chambers of the Government House, Yenagoa. Diri said the essence of the law was to […]
Metro & Crime

Niger Islamic school kidnappers abduct man delivering ransom

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Kidnappers in Nigeria have seized a man who was sent to deliver a ransom payment to secure the release of dozens of abducted school children. The elderly man was sent by the children’s parents after they managed to raise N30 million ($73,000; £53,000) by selling land and other possessions. But they have been left feeling […]
Metro & Crime

LG polls: Gunmen kill PDP candidate in Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

    Armed men have killed a councillorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 6, 2021 local government elections in Delta State, Hon. Ofa Eliot.   The victim, a young and vibrant politician, was the immediate past supervisory councillor for Environment in Ethiope West Local Government Area and manager of the […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica