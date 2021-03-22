Lagos: Police nab two robbers with pistol

Police in Lagos have arrested two suspected armed robbers on the Lekki-Epe Expressway. The suspects – Okorocha Covenant (28) and Adigun Jeremiah (27) – were arrested at Jakande bus stop while their accomplice fled.

The suspects were arrested by the Anti-Crime Patrol Team attached to Ilasan Division.

The police intercepted three men on a motorcycle and arrested two, while the third escaped on their operational motorcycle.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement yesterday that during a search of the suspects, one Berretal pistol with ammunition was recovered from them.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered the transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCID), Panti, Yaba, for discreet investigation.

In another incident, policemen attached to Ikeja Division, on March 20, while responding to a call from the Security Department of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, recovered the body of a one-day-old baby beside Ayinke Hospital by Airport Road, Ikeja.

Adejobi said the police, having discovered the body, contacted the Lagos State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU) which evacuated it. The baby was later discovered to have been abandoned by its mother.

Like this: Like Loading...