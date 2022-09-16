Metro & Crime

Lagos: Police nab vandal who allegedly stole Dangote Refinery equipment

Police in Lagos have arrested a suspected member of a gang of vandals stealing equipment at Dangote Refinery at Ibeju Lekki area of the state.

It was learnt that the armed gang was caught at about 6:30pm on Wednesday by the command detectives who acted on information.

In a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin said after receiving the information the detectives swung into action and went after the hoodlums who had vandalised cables and stolen irons at Dangote Refinery and used a canoe to ferry the stolen items to Epe and its environs.

He said the suspects were finally sighted at Emun Village behind Lekki Free Zone where they were pursued as they fled in different directions and one of them was nabbed by the policemen.

The arrested vandal was identified as 39-year-old Ayo Babalola of Nuforija, in Epe.

Hundeyin, however, listed weapon and items recovered from the suspect as one locally-made long single-barrel gun, one live cartridge, mercury, a CPRO flying boat engine and the sum of N48, 500.

“The suspect was brought to the station and preliminary investigation is ongoing.”

 

