Lagos: Police rescue 3 teens from prostitution

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Lagos, have rescued three teenagers from prostitution at Itamaga in the Ikorodu area of the state.

The victims were rescued on January 8, 2023 at about 6pm when a patrol team noticed their suspicious movements within the area.

The police spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin in a statement Friday said upon questioning the girls, it was revealed that they were fleeing the custody of a mistress who brought them from Akwa Ibom to Lagos under the guise of employment.

He said during a preliminary investigation it was revealed that the victims, Saviour (14), Bright (13) and Deborah, (12) (surnames withheld) upon reaching Lagos State, were locked up by their mistress who is at large in a hotel and starved for days as a means to force them into accepting prostitution.

Hundeyin said the contact has been established with the victims’ families immediate after their were rescued.

Meanwhile, the Commander RRS, CSP Saheed Olayinka Egbeyemi, has in line with the directive of the Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Abiodun Alabi, transferred the victims to the Gender Unit of the State Command for further.

 

Reporter

