Lagos Police rescue abandoned day-old baby boy

*CP offers to adopt him

A day-old baby boy abandoned by his mother has been rescued by the Lagos State Police Command at Oko Oba area of the state.
The baby was said to be found by a good Samaritan at Oladejo Street, Oko Oba area, on Monday at about 10:20p.m. and informed the police operatives attached to Abattoir Division  who quickly raced to the scene and picked up the baby to give him the necessary medical attention.
Confirming the story, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) CSP Muyiwa Adejobi in a statement Tuesday said the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu received the baby in his ikeja office and ordered the Gender Unit of the Command to hand over the baby to the Child Protection Unit of the Ministry of Youth and Social Development of the state.
Adejobi said the unit is presently having the custody of the baby.
He, however, expressed his intention to discuss with the Ministry of Youth and Social Development on the process of adopting the boy as soon as possible by Mr. Odumosu.
The police boss also urged women, especially young ladies, to desist from this callous act which must be unequivocally condemned by all and sundry in the state and Nigeria at large.

