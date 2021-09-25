Metro & Crime

Lagos: Police rescue man tie to stake over N4.6m debt

Police in Lagos have arrested a creditor, identified as Oluchi Okoye a.k.a PACA, who took laws into his hands and tied his debtor, Reuben Alozie, to a stake and held him hostage over an unpaid N4.6 million debt.

The debtor was rescued by  policemen attached to the Denton Police Station.

It was learnt that the suspect had tied the victim to a stake with rope at 29, Abeokuta Street, Ebute Metta, Lagos from Wednesday, September 22 to Thursday, September 23, before his rescue by the police.

The police spokesperson, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, in a statement  on Friday, said that the suspect told the police that he resorted to self help after several efforts to recover his money from the victim failed.

The PPRO said that the arrest of the suspect was made possible by a complaint lodged at the station by the victim’s wife, Angela Reuben, who reported that her husband was deprived of his liberty by the suspect who held him hostage.

With the arrest, the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu has  directed that the suspect be transferred to the command’s tactical team for diligent investigation and prosecution.

The Commissioner of Police also warned people against taking laws into their hands instead of taking legal action to seek justice.

