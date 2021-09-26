Lagos: Police rescue man tied to stake over N4.6 million

Police in Lagos have arrested a creditor, identified as Oluchi Okoye a.k.a PACA, who took laws into his hands and tied his debtor, Reuben Alozie, with rope and held him hostage over an unpaid sum of N4.6 million debt.

The debtor was rescued by policemen attached to the Denton Police Station while Okoye was arrested. It was learnt that the suspect had tied the victim to a stake with ropes at 29, Abeokuta Street, Ebute Metta, Lagos from Wednesday, September 22 to Thursday, September 23, before police rescued him.

The police spokesperson CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu in a statement on Friday, September 24, said that the suspect told the police that he resorted to self help after several efforts to recover his money from the victim failed.

The PPRO said that the arrest of the suspect was made possible by a complaint lodged at the station by the victim’s wife, Angela Reuben, who reported that her husband was deprived of his liberty by the suspect who held him hostage.

With the arrest, the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu had directed that the suspect be transferred to the Command’s tactical team for diligent investigation and prosecution. Also, the Commissioner of Police warned people against taking law into their own hands instead of taking legal actions to seek justice.

