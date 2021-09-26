News

Lagos: Police rescue man tied to stake over N4.6 million

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Police in Lagos have arrested a creditor, identified as Oluchi Okoye a.k.a PACA, who took laws into his hands and tied his debtor, Reuben Alozie, with rope and held him hostage over an unpaid sum of N4.6 million debt.

 

The debtor was rescued by policemen attached to the Denton Police Station while Okoye was arrested. It was learnt that the suspect had tied the victim to a stake with ropes at 29, Abeokuta Street, Ebute Metta, Lagos from Wednesday, September 22 to Thursday, September 23, before police rescued him.

 

The police spokesperson CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu in a statement on Friday, September 24, said that the suspect told the police that he resorted to self help after several efforts to recover his money from the victim failed.

 

The PPRO said that the arrest of the suspect was made possible by a complaint lodged at the station by the victim’s wife, Angela Reuben, who reported that her husband was deprived of his liberty by the suspect who held him hostage.

 

With the arrest, the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu had directed that the suspect be transferred to the Command’s tactical team for diligent investigation and prosecution. Also, the Commissioner of Police warned people against taking law into their own hands instead of taking legal actions to seek justice.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Pantami: FG ready to unbundle NIPOST

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Ndubuisi Ugah   The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, has said all assets of the Nigerian Postal Services (NIPOST) scattered all over the country would be fully utilised to maximise revenue generation for the emerging business enterprises.   The ministry, which said it was 90 per cent ready to unbundle the […]
News Top Stories

Prof. Sagay, Tomori, Ozoilo disagree on mandatory vaccination

Posted on Author John Chikezie, Lagos, Appolonia Adeyemi and Regina Otokpa

…against civic, human rights – Experts …increasing education on COVID-19 pathology’ll help …will engender more mistrust, resistance Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, (PACAC), Professor Itse Sagay, and some medical experts have disagreed on the directive by the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, that there would be no access to public places for […]
Metro & Crime News

#EndSARS: S’West Senators visit Sanwo-Olu over destruction in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter

…Seek FG’s intervention in rebuilding metropolis Muritala Ayinla Barely 48 hours after the South West governors and ministers from the region paid a solidarity visit to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu over the deaths and wanton destruction of properties during the #EndSARS protests in the state, senators in the region have paid him a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica