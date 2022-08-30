Lagos: Police rescue suspected child trafficker from mob, arrest him

The police in Lagos State have rescued a 22-year-old suspected child trafficker, Ayomide Fawehinmi, from mob attack for allegedly stealing a child at the Empire area of Surulere. The suspect, it was learnt, lured a 15 year-old boy from his mother’s shop and was taken to an unknown destination before he was accosted by some neighbours who raised the alarm.

The suspect while taking the boy to the unknown destination had disposed him of his Itel android phone in order for the victim to cut off communication with his mother. In a statement yesterday, the Lagos State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin said the victim was rescued unhurt and his phone recovered from the suspect.

He said the suspect was rescued from the mob and thereafter arrested after a distress call was received from members of the community about the mob’s action. Hundeyin said during preliminary investigation it was revealed that the suspect lured the 15-year-old boy from his mother’s shop and was taking him to an unknown destination before he was accosted by a neighbour who raised the alarm.

The suspect had already dispossessed the boy of an Itel android phone to cut off communication with his mother. “The boy has been rescued unhurt and the phone recovered, while investigation was ongoing to establish the full extent of the suspect’s culpability and the suspect would be arraigned based on the outcome of investigation.”

Meanwhile, The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, has commended residents of the state for always promptly alerting the authorities to suspicious person/happenings in their areas and sternly warned members of the public to desist from jungle justice as it is a crime in itself.

