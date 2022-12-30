Politics

Lagos: Police reveal identity of officer who shot Lagos lawyer

The Lagos State Police Command has revealed the identity of the officer who shot and killed Mrs Omobolanle Raheem, a Lagosbased lawyer on Christmas Day. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin said the name of the policeman that shot Bolanle is Drambi Vandi.

Vandi, a policeman attached to the Ajah Police Station and his team reportedly tried to stop Raheem and her family members as they drove back home from a Christmas Day church service on December 25, at Ajah area of the state. The policeman shot the vehicle while it was trying to make a U-turn under the Ajah Bridge. Raheem was hit by the gunshot and rushed to a hospital where she was confirmed dead. Hundeyin said Vandi, who has now been detained, is an Assistant Superintendent of Police. He however said the suspect has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba.

He also promised that the investigation into the death of the lawyer will be “swift.” while the Inspector- General of Police, Usman Alkali in a statement signed by the force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi condoled with the deceased family. He said the action of the police officer does not represent the core values of the Nigerian Police Force. Adejobi said the IGP assured “speedy investigation and prosecution of the officers responsible for the ugly and unprofessional act, which doesn’t portray the Nigeria Police Standard Operating Procedure and core values.”

 

