Lagos: Police set to uncover killer of 15-year-old boy

The Lagos State Police Command has begun investigation into the mysterious killing of a 15-year-old boy at Okota area of the state. The decease’s father, Jerome Akunwanne, was not at home when the incident occurred only to return and found residents gathered at his house, weeping and to discover it was his son that died. The deceased who was simply identified as Chukwuemaka was at home alone when the incident occurred at number 54 Niyi Onilare Street, off Lateef Adegboyega street, Ago-Okota, Lagos. A source told our correspondent that the deceased two hands were tied to his back with rope, while his throat was slit. Confirming the incident, the Lagos State Police Command spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin said they are

investigating the case following the complaint from the deceased father about the death of his son. “Mr. Jerome explained to the police that when he went to his room, he met his child’s lifeless body lying on the floor with his two hands tied to the back with a rope, while his neck was slaughtered as he was turned in an upside down position.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...