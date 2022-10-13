Metro & Crime

Lagos: Police set to uncover killer of 15-year-old boy

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

The Lagos State Police Command has begun investigation into the mysterious killing of a 15-year-old boy at Okota area of the state. The decease’s father, Jerome Akunwanne, was not at home when the incident occurred only to return and found residents gathered at his house, weeping and to discover it was his son that died. The deceased who was simply identified as Chukwuemaka was at home alone when the incident occurred at number 54 Niyi Onilare Street, off Lateef Adegboyega street, Ago-Okota, Lagos. A source told our correspondent that the deceased two hands were tied to his back with rope, while his throat was slit. Confirming the incident, the Lagos State Police Command spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin said they are

investigating the case following the complaint from the deceased father about the death of his son. “Mr. Jerome explained to the police that when he went to his room, he met his child’s lifeless body lying on the floor with his two hands tied to the back with a rope, while his neck was slaughtered as he was turned in an upside down position.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police arrest two for killing motorcyclist

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

The Police in Ogun State have arrested two suspected armed robbers for allegedly killing a motorcyclist, Yusuf Buhari, after snatching his motorcycle. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, said the suspects, Hammed Ismail and Osoba Yakubu were arrested with the help […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: EKSG orders closure of bank, eateries for violating protocols

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju, Ado Ekiti

…laments upsurge of virus’ cases The Ekiti State COVID-19 Task Force monitoring and enforcement team has ordered the closure of two popular eateries and a new generation bank in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital city. The government, which decried the increase in the rate of the spread of the virus, alleged that the two eateries […]
Metro & Crime

NDLEA intercepts UK, Ireland, Australia-bound cocaine, heroin

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted parcels of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and cannabis sativa being shipped to the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland, Australia, Maldives and New Zealand.   The NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr. Femi Babafemi, said, in a statement yesterday, that a suspected notorious trafficker, Sikiru Owolabi, behind […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica