Lagos: Police test new anti-cultism law, arraign 60

At least 60 suspected cultists, arrested in different parts of Lagos State, were yesterday arraigned before a Magistrates’ Court, Yaba. The accused were brought before Chief Magistrate Adeola Adedayo and charged with the new Lagos State Anti-Cultism Law, 2021.

They were arraigned on a 13-count charge bordering on conspiracy, murder, cultism, unlawful possession of firearms and breach of public peace under the new Lagos State Anti-Cultism Law, 2021 and Criminal Laws of the Lagos State, 2015.

The Anti-Cultism Law provides that, on conviction, cult members risk jail term of 21 years, while their parents risk two years’ imprisonment or a fine of N500,000. The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, had coordinated some raids and operations across the state, especially in the Ikorodu Division area.

The raids targeted cultists and hoodlums terrorising the entire state. Odumosu described the new law as a blessing and catalyst to eradicating cultism across the length and breadth of the state. The law, according to him, will cater for many loopholes in the previous laws pertaining to cut-related matters in the state.

He, however, appreciated the government and the good people of the state for making the law a reality. The commissioner, therefore, charged the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and other operational units to be on their toes and rid the state of cultism and other social vices. According to him, the command is enjoying the enabling mechanism to operate and discharge its duties as expected.

