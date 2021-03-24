Lagos: Policeman, three land grabbers held for killing man

Taiwo Jimoh

A Mobile policeman and three people suspected to be thugs have been arrested for the murder of a man, Mojeed Erinfolami, at the NITEL area of Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

About 15 mobile policemen led suspected land thugs to NITEL area of Igbogbo in Ikorodu on Friday where they reportedly killed Erinfolami and shot a bricklayer, Ganiu Sadiq. The policemen were reportedly recruited from a Mobile Police Squadron in Ibadan by suspected land grabbers.

They arrived in Ikorodu on Thursday but invaded the NITEL area of Igbogbo the following morning. A witness, who identified herself simply as Lolade, said if not for the police at Igbogbo Police Station more people would have been killed by the thugs and the policemen

She said: “The divisional police officer (DPO) moved swiftly to the scene with his team. They were able to arrest the mobile policeman and two other people, who led them to the place. “I had taken some workers to site, when some heavily armed thugs, who were in company with about 15 policemen, invaded the place and started shooting sporadically. “Everybody ran in different directions. When the dust settled, the policemen from Ig- ofbogbo then came. “It was the policemen, led by the DPO, who recovered Erinfolami’s body, which was later deposited at the Ikorodu General Hospital, while the other injured person was taken to the same hospital for treatment.” It was learnt that the people, who were arrested in connection with the incident, have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba, for further investigation. The suspected thugs who were arrested were identified as Okappy, Wakilu alias Omo Jakande, Harmony, Okanlomo.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said the police received a distress call of disturbance of public peace and they quickly mobilised to the scene.

He said: “Four people, among them a mobile policeman, have been arrested in connection policeman is not serving in Lagos. We have sent a signal to his commander to confirm if he was actually on legal or illegal duty.”

