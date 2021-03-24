Metro & Crime

Lagos: Policeman, three land grabbers held for killing man

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Taiwo Jimoh

 

A Mobile policeman and three people suspected to be thugs have been arrested for the murder of a man, Mojeed Erinfolami, at the NITEL area of Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

 

About 15 mobile policemen led suspected land thugs to NITEL area of Igbogbo in Ikorodu on Friday where they reportedly killed Erinfolami and shot a bricklayer, Ganiu Sadiq. The policemen were reportedly recruited from a Mobile Police Squadron in Ibadan by suspected land grabbers.

 

They arrived in Ikorodu on Thursday but invaded the NITEL area of Igbogbo the following morning. A witness, who identified herself simply as Lolade, said if not for the police at Igbogbo Police Station more people would have been killed by the thugs and the policemen

 

She said: “The divisional police officer (DPO) moved swiftly to the scene with his team. They were able to arrest the mobile policeman and two other people, who led them to the place. “I had taken some workers to site, when some heavily armed thugs, who were in company with about 15 policemen, invaded the place and started shooting sporadically. “Everybody ran in different directions. When the dust settled, the policemen from Ig-  ofbogbo then came. “It was the policemen, led by the DPO, who recovered Erinfolami’s body, which was later deposited at the Ikorodu General Hospital, while the other injured person was taken to the same hospital for treatment.” It was learnt that the people, who were arrested in connection with the incident, have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba, for further investigation. The suspected thugs who were arrested were identified as Okappy, Wakilu alias Omo Jakande, Harmony, Okanlomo.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said the police received a distress call of disturbance of public peace and they quickly mobilised to the scene.

 

He said: “Four people, among them a mobile policeman, have been arrested in connection  policeman is not serving in Lagos. We have sent a signal to his commander to confirm if he was actually on legal or illegal duty.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Herders attack Amotekun operatives in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

…corps arrests cattle rustlers, herdsman Herdsmen yesterday attacked men of the Ondo State Security Network Agency otherwise known Amotekun Corps at Osi community in Akure North Local Government Area of the state. The operatives were attacked while attempting to arrest the herdsmen and their cows who destroyed crops on farmlands in the community. One of […]
Metro & Crime

Suspect: Why we video-recorded killing, butchering of six people

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A 31-year-old suspect, Asuquo Okon, has revealed while he killed six people in a communal clash between residents of Edere and Ediedom communities in Odupkani Local Government Area of Cross Rivers State. Okon was arrested by operatives of the Force Intelligence Response Team (IRT).   He was arrested along with his second-in-command, Asuquo Edem, at […]
Metro & Crime

One killed as Customs, youths clash in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

One person died while three others were injured yesterday when men of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) clashed with youths of Ayetoro in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State. The victims were hit by stray bullets allegedly fired by the NCS officials. The incident occurred at the Kikelomo area of Ayetoro the hours. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica