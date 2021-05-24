Metro & Crime

Lagos: Policemen chasing motorcyclists shoot physicallychallenged man, friend

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Policemen attached to Akinpelu Police Station have been accused of shooting a physically-challenged person and his friend at Oshodi area of the Lagos metropolis. The victims, identified as Mutiu Rasaq and Monday Joseph, were said to have decided to buy food while returning from work.

 

The policemen’s stray bullets hit one of the friends from behind and the second on the thigh where they were standing, while the policemen were chasing motorcycle riders. The incident occurred on May 18, about 9.45pm, when the victims went to buy food at Ishola Daniel Street.

 

The state Chairman, Committee for Defence of Human Rights, Comrade Michael Olokungboye, described the shooting of the friends as unfortunate.

 

He said: “It is unfortunate that despite the national call for police reform, which was a key point of the #EndSARS protests, some police officers still didn’t comply with the directives of the Inspector General of Police.

 

“After the victims were hit by the stray bullets, the policemen ran away and left them in a pool of their blood.

But some good Samaritans rushed them to Long Life Hospital at Owoseni Street, Oshodi, where they were later referred to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

 

“The level of brutality and atrocities of the officers at Akinpelu Police Station need urgent actions for the properties of the Lagos residents to be saved.

 

We hereby implore the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, to investigate the matter and ensure that the victims are well compensated with N15 million, especially now that they have been deformed and they are both in critical conditions.”

 

When contacted on the story, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, promised to get back to our correspondent. He was yet to do that at press time.

