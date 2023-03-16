Lagos Poll: Bode George, Lagos Indigenes Adopt Rhodes-Vivour As Guber Candidate

…Urges Lagosians to immortalise Funsho Williams by electing LP candidate.

A group of Lagos State indigenes under the umbrella of Omo Eko Pataki Forum has adopted the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour as its preferred candidate for the position.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos on Thursday, the leader of the group, Chief Bode George, said Rhodes-Vivour is eminently qualified to lead Lagos as a governor.

Bode George asked his supporters, members of the group and voters in the state to vote for Labour Party in the governorship election and vote for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the State House of Assembly election.

He said, “It is with a good sense of humility and responsibility that I make one final call to all compatriots of Lagos to stand united in our collective struggle to save the soul of our State.

“This is our finest hour to immortalize the memory of our dear son, the Late Engr. Funsho Williams. We must not let his contributions be in vain. On this premise, the Omo Eko Pataki group, a new socio-political movement, is born to ensure that our electoral process in Lagos will be free, fair, and just. We insist on the use of Electronic transfer of results rather than the unreliable, archaic, manual system.

“We seek Freedom for all: Freedom for the underprivileged, Freedom for the Poor, Freedom for the rich. We must ensure that we eradicate selfish governance in our State.

“All registered voters must come out to cast their votes without fear. On this, I appeal to all Security agencies to ensure the protection of the lives and properties of our people. All marauders and violent thugs must be arrested and treated according to the laws of our land.

“The opportunity to liberate ourselves by the Power of the Almighty God has arrived. To all victims of the recent spate of attacks and all those who have lost properties and their sources of livelihood during this period, rest assured that this will be revisited in the new era of a legally-elected democratic government. To all civil servants and pensioners, welcome to the dawn of a new era.”

