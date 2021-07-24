Metro & Crime

Lagos poll: PDP raises the alarm over non-usage of card readers

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Anayo Ezugwu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has raised the alarm over non-usage of Smart Vard Readers in ongoing local government elections in the state.

A chieftain of the party, Chief Taiwo Kuye told New Telegraph that the card readers were not deployed in the entire Mushin Local Government Area of the state.

He also raised concern over low voter turnout in the local council area.

“This no Smart Card Reader in my local government and by tomorrow now APC will be manufacturing results with this kind of low turnout in the process,” he said.

New Telegraph can also confirm that Smart Card Readers are not in use in Ikeja, Ifako-Ijaiye and Agege local councils as well.

An APC agent in one the polling units visited by our correspondent said the card reader was not deployed for the election.

Incidentally the Chairman of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) had on Friday, July 23 announced that Smart Card Readers would be deployed for the elections.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill inspector, injure four others in Abia

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA

Armed men killed a police inspector on Monday and injured four others in Abia State. The incident which has left residents confused was reported to have occurred at Okagwe Junction, Amaekpu Ohafia in Ohafia local government area of the state during a heavy downpour.   The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed […]
Metro & Crime

Trader abducted, mother killed in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Police in Ogun State have arrested two members of a kidnap syndicate for allegedly kidnapping a 25-year-old trader, Mariam Fagbohun. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi said in a statement in Abeokuta yesterday that the suspects also shot dead the 50-year-old mother of the victim. The victim was abducted by a […]
Metro & Crime

FG, telcos must provide free internet for pupils – Techpreneur

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

T o bridge substantial inequities in the education sector for indigent primary and secondary school pupils, telecommunication operators in Nigeria need to provide free internet access to aid virtual learning amid the coronavirus lockdown on schools.   A leading techpreneur, Joel Popoola, said this in a statement issued in Lagos yesterday.   According to him, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica