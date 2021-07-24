Lagos poll: PDP raises the alarm over non-usage of card readers

Anayo Ezugwu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has raised the alarm over non-usage of Smart Vard Readers in ongoing local government elections in the state.

A chieftain of the party, Chief Taiwo Kuye told New Telegraph that the card readers were not deployed in the entire Mushin Local Government Area of the state.

He also raised concern over low voter turnout in the local council area.

“This no Smart Card Reader in my local government and by tomorrow now APC will be manufacturing results with this kind of low turnout in the process,” he said.

New Telegraph can also confirm that Smart Card Readers are not in use in Ikeja, Ifako-Ijaiye and Agege local councils as well.

An APC agent in one the polling units visited by our correspondent said the card reader was not deployed for the election.

Incidentally the Chairman of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) had on Friday, July 23 announced that Smart Card Readers would be deployed for the elections.

