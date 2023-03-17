Lagos Poll: Surulere PDP Assembly Candidate Denies Stepping Down For Desmond Elliot

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Surulere constituency I, Sulaimon Abolaji Thompson, has denied the rumour making the rounds that he stepped down for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Desmond Elliot.

Thompson in a press release issued on Friday outrightly denied the report that he had agreed to step down for Elliot because he has been settled.

He said, “The information that I have stepped down is baseless, unfounded, false and malicious.

“It is to be disregarded because I am in the race to win this election. The Surulere people are behind me. I am still in the race and will never step down for anybody because Surulere people need me.”

