2023 Elections Politics

Lagos Poll: Surulere PDP Assembly Candidate Denies Stepping Down For Desmond Elliot

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Surulere constituency I, Sulaimon Abolaji Thompson, has denied the rumour making the rounds that he stepped down for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Desmond Elliot.

Thompson in a press release issued on Friday outrightly denied the report that he had agreed to step down for Elliot because he has been settled.

He said, “The information that I have stepped down is baseless, unfounded, false and malicious.

“It is to be disregarded because I am in the race to win this election. The Surulere people are behind me. I am still in the race and will never step down for anybody because Surulere people need me.”

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Politics

E-voting: Anambra guber as test case

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI

FELIX NWANERI reports on plans by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to adopt the electronic voting system in the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State Electronic voting also known as e-voting is a term encompassing several different types of voting. It embraces both electronic means of casting votes and counting them, which includes punched […]
Politics

Why Ndigbo should produce president in 2023, by Nnachi

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA

Dr. Onuoha Nnachi is a founding member of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State and a senatorial aspirant of the party during the 2019 general election. In this interview, he speaks on the quest by the people of the South-East to produce Nigeria’s president in 2023 and Governor Dave Umahi’s defection to the All […]
Politics

Nigeria, long overdue for electronic voting, says Akiyode-Afolabi

Posted on Author ONWUKA NZESHI

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is gearing up for two off-season governorship elections and there are fears that these polls might run into stormy weather like previous ones. In this interview, civil rights activist, lawyer and Chairman, Transition Monitoring Group, Dr. (Mrs) Abiola Akiyode- Afolabi examines the issues surrounding elections and tells ONWUKA NZESHI […]

Leave a Reply