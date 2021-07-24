News

Lagos polls: Police warn against violence, thuggery, to enforce restriction order

Police have warned against electoral violence and thuggery during the local government and Local Council Development Area (LCDA) elections today in Lagos State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement yesterday, said the command has deployed its human and material resources to provide adequate security before, during and after the elections. Adejobi said the command deployed their officers and men with a view to having free, fair and credible elections in the state.

He said the Commis-sioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, while giving directives to officers and men and tactical Commanders in the state at the command’s headquarters, Ikeja, on the command’s strategic deployment of resources, ordered that all Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission’s facilities, sensitive materials, polling units and collation crescents must be adequately protected.

He said: “The police boss has directed officers and men of the command who have been detailed for the election duty to work hand in hand with other security operatives that are being incorporated into the security arrangements for the elections, and discharge their duties according to the Standard Operating Procedure of the Nigeria Police and extant electoral laws.” Odumosu however warned politicians and their supporters, stakeholders and Lagos residents to play the game according to the rules as the police and other security agencies deployed for the exercise will not condone any act of thuggery, hooliganism, electoral malpractices and criminality in any part of the state before, during and after the Councils elections.

Adejobi added that the command has put measures in place to enforce the restriction of movement order across the state between the hours of 6am and 3pm, with the exception of only those on election duty and essential services on the Election Day. The Police chief, therefore, assured the good people of the State, LASIEC officials, candidates, accredited election observers and other actors in the elections of adequate security before, during and after the elections as the security architecture of the state has been fortified.

