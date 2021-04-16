News

Lagos PPRO: Don’t blame Police for correctional centres’ congestion

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The Lagos State Police Command yesterday said the public should not blame only the police for the large number of inmates in correctional centres across the state. The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday, said apart from the police, seven other individuals and organisations were involved in the process. While reacting to allegations that the police were responsible for the large number of inmates at the centres because they were alleged to be fond of engaging in indiscriminate arrests, Adejobi said the seven other organs involved in Criminal Justice Administration were also responsible for the congestions at the various correctional centres.

He said: “There are: the suspect, the complainant, the police, the bar, the bench, the Directorate of Public Prosecution, the Ministry of Justice, and the Correctional Centres.” Adejobi was reacting to allegations that the police were responsible for the large number of inmates at the centres be-cause they were alleged to be fond of engaging in indiscriminate arrests.

The Lagos PPRO, however, noted that despite the high number of inmates at the different centres, the command would continue to perform its constitutional responsibilities. According to him, the police certainly will perform their constitutional duties, hand over suspects to court for prosecution and whatever happens, thereafter, should not be blamed on the police. He said: “The issue of many cases in Magistrates’ and other courts are not the faults of the police alone. “The police work is to arrest and when they had established that a crime had been committed, they – police, will charge such suspect(s) to court.

