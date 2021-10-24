Lagos probes air passengers refusal to pay PCR fees into private account

The Lagos State Government has commenced a forensic audit into the alleged payment of COVID-19 PCR test fees into private account. Against the backdrop that access the National registration and payment portal for COVID-19 PCR test has been challenging leading to the frustration of inbound air passengers who are required to pay for the service. or the period in question.

A statement from the Director, Public Affairs at the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Tubosun Ogunbanwo clarified that initial results revealed that all payments due to the assigned laboratories collected from inbound passengers have been duly accounted for. However, he said the final report of this audit would be made available to the public, adding that if any unscrupulous acts were detected, these would not go unpunished by any individuals indulging in them.

The investigation followed a newspaper publication, on Friday, October 22, titled, ‘Passengers Refuse to Pay PCR Test Fee into Private Account’; wherein it was reported that inbound passengers at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport refused to remit mandatory PCR test fee payments into a private account belonging to a member of staff of the government-appointed firm charged with the responsibility of collecting the COVID PCR test payments and connecting passengers to approved designated private COVID PCR test centers.

Going forward, he said the public should be aware that there are arrays of payment options available for the mandatory PCR test which include payments using both credit or debit cards on the online platform, direct transfers to the accredited and responsible financial institution accounts and payments using the POS machines made available at the airport for passengers that were unsuccessful in making the payments before departure from their country of origin.

Consequently, Ogunbanwo said the intermediary payment option that has created this unfortunate scenario ceases to exist because it is inconsistent with acceptable fiscal and fiduciary transactions. However, Ogunbanwo said the named individual has been suspended from his engagement pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation. It will be recalled that the Presidential Steering Committee has recently relaxed these arrival protocols in line with international best practices effective from Monday, October 25.

