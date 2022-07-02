Lagos promises to deliver Opebi-Ojota Link Bridge project in June 2023

The Lagos State government yesterday said that it would deliver Opebi- Ojota Link Bridge by June 2023, just as the contractor handling the project began the piling work to meet up with the deadline. The government described the 3.9 kilometres project as part of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu led- administration commitment to Traffic Management and Transportation, which is the first pillar of the ‘Greater Lagos’ developmental agenda. Speaking after inspection of the multi-billion naira project alongside other members of the state executive council at the Mende area of the Ojota-Opebi Link Bridge, the Special Adviser to Sanwo-Olu on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. (Mrs) Aramide Adeyoye, said the bridge is expected to be delivered in June 2023.

She said that the project, which is one of the legacy projects of Sanwo-Olu’s administration, is aimed at easing the burden of commuters and decongesting traffic in the Ikeja axis and on Ikorodu road by providing a direct link into Opebi, Mende, Maryland and Ojota to Ikorodu road, reducing the perennial traffic on Mobolaji Bank-Anthony Way, and setting precedence for Ojota commuters to link the Third Mainland Bridge.

She also said that over 100 registered Nigerian engineers are currently working on the project while students from various universities and members of the National Youth Service Corps are also learning practical aspects of their courses such as Geology and Civil Engineering, at the project site. Adeyoye said the bridge apart from providing infrastructure and transport solutions to millions of Lagos residents, will also bring to bear innovation, adding that when completed, the bridge would have a positive impact on the health of residents who will have the opportunity to exercise on it, just like the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...